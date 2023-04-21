There are some questions that you dread as a parent. Where do babies come from? Why did our dog, Spot, die? Why is grass green? Is the Tooth Fairy real? Kids are inquisitive. They look at the world around them and want to know how everything works. You have to be ready. I can guarantee that you will get a question that you won’t know how to answer. You may come up with something on the spur of the moment but you can’t fool them for very long.
I will never forget the day we visited Santa Claus at the Crystal Mall. It was just days before Christmas. My daughter asked, “What is Santa doing here? Shouldn’t he be up at the North Pole getting ready for Christmas?” I don’t remember what I said but it seemed to satisfy her. A few days later we saw Santa at another store. Always observant, she asked,” Daddy, that can’t be the real Santa. He looks different than the one we saw the other day?
Eventually we went the route that many parents go. We explained that most of the Santas we see are really Santa’s helpers. They are people who stand in for Santa and help him spread the love and joy of Christmas. That seemed to satisfy her. The questions stopped for a time. So why am I mentioning this today? The idea of a “stand-in” came back to me after a trip to New York City last week. We went to two Broadway shows as part of our 41st wedding anniversary getaway.
Actress Lea Michele has received rave reviews as the star of the musical “Funny Girl.” My daughter, the same one who asked about Santa Claus years ago, said “You have to see Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’! She’s great.” So you can imagine our disappointment when we found out that the star had the night off when we were there for the show. Yet, all that changed when her “stand-in,” Julie Benko, took the stage. She was fantastic. She gave her heart and soul to the role. To us, she was Fanny Brice.
It was like deja vu when we entered the Neil Simon Theater the following evening to see ‘MJ, the Musical’. We were told that the role of Michael Jackson was going to be played by his “stand-in,” Aramie Payton. At the end of the day we weren’t disappointed. Aramie did a terrific job. It struck me that the producers of these shows put a lot of confidence in the ability of the “stand-ins” to give an outstanding performance when they are called to serve.
In the same way, it is no accident that God has called you and me to be the body of Christ in the world. Like those Broadway “stand-ins” to the stars, we have the distinctive gifts that make us the perfect “stand-in” for Jesus. We get to serve as his hands and feet in the places we frequent. It has been said that for many people we will be the only Jesus they ever see. Our acts of love and service bring a reflection of Christ’s love to all those we meet.
There is no greater calling than to serve the Lord. Jesus will always get star billing because he is the main attraction. He is the one that people want to see because he has the power to offer forgiveness and to transform lives. But Jesus sends us out to represent him. Our job is to love people so well that they’ll want to have a lasting relationship with him. That will happen if we play our part with all our heart and soul.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
