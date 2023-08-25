I got an early start. I started down to the coffee shop. I figured I could pause and relax a bit as I began the day. I’d catch up with my email, read the newspaper and spend a little time with Jesus. When I got to the end of my street I immediately noticed the barrier to my right. The sign read “detour.” I looked past it and the whole road was shut down. There was no way I was getting into that coffee shop.
I sat there for a moment formulating my next move. I admit I was a little frustrated. My plans were put on hold. I resolved to forget about it, move on with my day, and head to church. Yet, as I pulled out and headed down High Street, something within me wouldn’t let that happen. It was as if God had other plans. You remember that story in Acts 16 where the apostle Paul wanted to go to Asia to preach?
The Bible tells us that the apostle Paul had his plans. He was going to preach to the people in Asia. That wasn’t God’s plan. We are told that his path was blocked by the Holy Spirit. That roadblock forced him to listen to the voice of God. It was then that he felt the nudge to go to Macedonia instead. It was there that he met Lydia. He ministered to her and her friends. Afterwards, they all got baptized.
I didn’t expect a life transforming event like that to happen when the image of a second coffee shop popped into my head. After all, what can happen in a coffee shop? I was just going with the flow. The shop was on the other side of town. I was not in a hurry so I decided to go for it. It was going to be a good day afterall. I was going to get my coffee and bagel.
I walked in, placed my order and took a seat. A few minutes later an acquaintance of mine walked through the door. When he saw me, he stopped, came over to me and said, “It’s funny, but I was thinking of you this morning.” He continued, “You were on my mind. I was going to give you a call and here you are.” I had to chuckle. I believe these serendipitous moments are actually divine appointments.
We didn’t talk long because he was with friends. None-the-less, it felt like the connection had been prearranged. It was a reminder that God is always at work. He is working behind the scenes to put his plans in place. The best part of it all is that he is inviting us to be a part of it. We can say “yes” and follow the nudge of the Holy Spirit or we can ignore it and go our own way.
Many times we fail to follow God’s lead because we aren’t paying attention. We get up in the morning. We set our agendas and head into our day. We have the routines that we follow. Detours are seen as interruptions. Too often, we just find ways around them and continue on our way without making allowances for God to get our attention. That’s what happens when we are too busy.
So maybe it’s time to try something different. Do you remember playing “Follow the Leader” as a kid? Imagine what would happen if every morning we paused and invited God into our day. What if we walked through the day with our eyes open with the awareness that God was going to do something and he wanted us to be there to see it happen?
Every day would be an adventure. Roadblocks would be signs. Divine encounters would be the norm and blessings would be abound. That’s the kind of life God invites us to live every day. If you haven’t been doing so, make it a point to make room for God in your day and let him lead the way.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
