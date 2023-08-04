‘I can’t imagine where they went,” she said. “I’m sure I displayed them right here. Someone must have moved them.” She tried to apologize as she continued to search the bookshelves. “It happens all the time,” she explained. “People will pick up a book and set it down somewhere else. They must be here somewhere,” she assured me.
This all came back to me the other day as I was passing through the town where it happened. My book, The Church Newsletter Handbook, was hot off the presses back in 1997. The publisher suggested I take it around to local bookstores. She said, “Ask them to feature you as a local author and pastor.” It was all new to me so I simply went to the bookstores that I frequented.
The expression on my face must have betrayed what I was thinking at the moment. “All five of them,” I asked? “Or perhaps, you might have sold them,” I offered. She chuckled as if my suggestion was out of the realm of possibility. “It is a Christian book store,” I reminded her, “and desktop publishing is the wave of the future.”
She looked at me with arched eyebrows. “Well I suppose we could have,” she responded as she went right back to searching the shelves. I laugh about it now. She finally conceded the fact that they were not there. She went to the register. She paid me for them and asked me to sign a note saying as much. “Just in case I find them,” she added.
I think that particular bookstore owner must not have been acquainted with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s works. His great detective, Sherlock Holmes, was quoted as saying, “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.” I have no doubt that, as improbable as it seemed to her, she had sold out of my books.
It struck me how often we do the same thing as that store owner when it comes to identifying the presence of God in our lives. We often overlook the blessings that come our way. We take them for granted. We chalk it up to being in the right place at the right time, a coincidence, or being extremely fortunate. We note the events and move on. We never give them a second thought.
That’s what nine of the ten lepers did in the story found in Luke 17. Jesus came by and healed them. It was their lucky day. Instead of glorifying God and giving thanks to Jesus, they just took off. We presume they enjoyed the benefits of the healing. Yet, they never gave it a second thought. Only one person realized what happened and who was responsible. He stopped and came back.
That man recognized that Jesus had given him a gift. He responded with gratitude and praised God for what had happened. I would hope that you and I would do the same. Instead of taking things for granted, let’s pause and give God the glory. I am sure that just like that bookstore owner, someday you will realize what happened. For you, it will be that it was God who blessed you.
Slow down this summer and make it a point to count your blessings. As the old song says, “it will surprise you what the Lord has done...” God is good. So give thanks.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
