The orchestra was warming up. I noticed the trombone player right away. He was a slender man with a balding crown. As the concert began, I couldn’t help watching him. He reminded me of Leon, my best friend from high school. It struck me how often we see one thing and it calls to mind another. Our lives are linked by the people and experiences that cross our paths.
Leon played the trombone in high school. He and I were inseparable back then. We were both in the band and chorus. We played soccer together. We even went on a few double dates. We worked at Ben & Leo’s, the local grocery store. That’s a funny story. When Leon heard that I had been hired in July of 1974, he immediately went down and applied too. The next day he was hired. We were a team.
I couldn’t have asked for a better friend. There were times when we spent more time together than with our families. We were cast as the gangsters when we auditioned for the play, “Kiss Me Kate.” Our rendition of “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” was a hit. In Tennessee Williams’ play, “The Glass Menagerie,” I played the gentleman caller. Leon was Tom Wingfield, the narrator and protagonist in the story. We were in the barbershop quartet in “The Music Man.”
It was like this throughout high school. It continued in college. Leon was the person who put the phone in my hand, and dialed her number, to set up my first date with Lori. He was the best man at our wedding. We remained close for years, but as often happens, our paths led us in different directions. He went off to pursue his career and I went on with my life.
I hadn’t thought of Leon in a while. Life gets busy. Other things take priority. It is funny how that can change in an instant. Just seeing the man with the trombone had the power to bring it all back. The memories and emotions suddenly were staring me in the face. I couldn’t help but smile and think of all the good times we had and how much he means to me. The rest of the day I was blessed to carry those feelings with me.
Our memories are a gift. They help us celebrate the past and put it into proper perspective so that we don’t lose sight of what is most important in life. My Jewish friends get it. Remembering and celebrating is important to their faith. This week they mark the holiday of Passover. Through a series of rituals and the celebration of a traditional Passover meal known as a seder, they recall how God had delivered them from slavery in Egypt and continues to bless them.
Throughout the Hebrew Scriptures you see the people regularly commemorating and celebrating what God had done for them. The early Christians were mostly Jewish converts. They adopted this practice and created memorials of their own. That’s what Holy Week is all about. It is a time to remember the last days of Jesus’ life and what he did for us. We reread the stories from Scripture. We relive those dark days leading up to Good Friday.
The words of the Prophet Isaiah ring loudly in our Holy Week observances where he says, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, and he was crushed for our iniquities, and the punishment that made us whole was upon him, and by his bruises we are healed.” On Good Friday we cry because we know he suffered and went to the cross so that we might be free from the results of our sin.
Pastor and author Dr. Tony Campolo declares, “It’s Friday but Sunday’s coming!” in his most famous sermon. He points to the events on Sunday and how they remind us that even on our darkest day we can claim victory because God is with us. That’s the importance of memory. That’s the power of the resurrection. That is the joy we share as followers of Christ as we celebrate together on Easter. When you go to church this Sunday, let’s remember that and give God the glory by proclaiming the Good News that, “He has risen!”
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.