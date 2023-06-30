I sat there feeling a little lost. The woman at the podium was talking. I saw her lips moving but I couldn’t understand a word she was saying. If I had a mirror, I am sure I would have had the same look on my face that my dog has when I try to talk to him. I babble on. He just cocks his head to the side and looks at me as if to say, “What are you saying?”

The people sitting next to me were clapping as she raised her voice and emphasized a point. At that moment I felt all alone. I was totally isolated and felt a little lost. I’m sure there were others who were in the same boat. You see, I was in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the biennial meetings of the American Baptist Churches USA. The speaker was giving directions in Spanish.

I recognized a couple of words. Most of what she said went right over my head. A few minutes later an interpreter came out and it was as if a light had gone on. The experience brought to mind a Chamber of Commerce forum I participated in. They brought together professional and business leaders to talk about the challenges due to the influx of immigrants working at the casinos.

Many businesses were having problems communicating with their customers. They shared their frustration. One man flipped the switch. He asked us to imagine that we were the person who walked into their store. He asked us how we would communicate our needs if we couldn’t speak the predominant language. There was a noticeable pause.

People pondered the question. Someone responded that they’d probably give up. Another said they’d hope there was an interpreter available. Coincidentally, the preacher that morning talked about the hope we have in the gospel. She said we need to share it with others. The problem is that we might as well be speaking another language when it comes to sharing our faith.

Too often, people hear the words but don’t understand what we are saying. We use theological and coded language. We talk about being born again and being saved. Do you remember the story in the third chapter of the Gospel of John? Jesus tries to explain new life to Nicodemis. He was an educated man, a leader in the synagogue, and he just didn’t get it. It was a metaphor that fell flat.

If we want to share the gospel today, we need to use more than just words. We need to show people the difference a relationship with Jesus makes. I love that old song, “They will know we are Christians by our love.” It suggests that if we act more like Jesus, people are more apt to listen to us. They’ll want to know why we do what we do. Kindness is a language everyone understands.

Don’t need to use fancy words or theological arguments. Simply speak the language of love. 1 John 4 says, “Let us love one another, for love comes from God.” Tell people what Jesus did for you. Practice random acts of kindness. Help people in need. Befriend the lonely. Before long, your message will be touching hearts. God will be glorified.

The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.