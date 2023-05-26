I stood right behind him and he didn’t even know I was there. The truth is that I hadn’t seen or spoken to my daughter’s seventh-grade science teacher in years. There was no reason why he would notice me. We were both in line to get coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts. The line was long and most people were simply daydreaming and thinking about what they had to do next.
We must have stood there for over 10 minutes. Then it was his turn to order. I thought about the few times we had talked during parent-teacher conferences. You could tell he cared about the kids. I heard he had retired and was wondering what he was doing now. But you know how it is. You hate to bother people when you are standing in line.
After he got his coffee and turned to go, I said “Hello.” He stopped, looked at me like he was trying to remember me. After a few seconds it clicked, he recognized me, and we chatted for a few moments. He told me he didn’t notice me standing there. He asked about the girls. I asked him if he was enjoying retirement. He told me it was great. It was nice catching up.
I ordered my coffee. As I was turning to go, I noticed a man that I regularly saw at the gym. I said “Hi” and felt bad that I hadn’t noticed him standing there before. It is funny how that works. Most of us tend to focus on the people who are right in front of us. We conjure up memories and start to anticipate what we are going to say to them. We don’t give much thought to those who are next in line.
That’s the way it is. We tend to think of ourselves as being at the end of the line. We can see everything right in front of us. That’s all that seems to matter. Of course, that’s why we often get upset. The challenges, the problems, the difficulties before us are the only things we see. That’s where our focus is and it can be overwhelming. It leads us to think we are the only ones who have to deal with the problems and it leaves us feeling all alone.
That’s why it is good to remember that we are not last in line. There is someone who is standing over our shoulder. God sees what is going on and is ready to help. More times than not, we are not even aware that God is there because we are focused on what is right in front of us. God is good and he waits patiently for us to turn around and recognize him. When we do acknowledge him, his peace and joy come over us and it’s like we’ve met an old friend.
So next time you are standing in line, take a moment to look around. You might just see someone you recognize. Or if you look a little harder, you might just catch a glimpse of God. He’s always there. He sees you and he’s ready and willing to help you through the day. He is simply looking for you to acknowledge him and greet him.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
