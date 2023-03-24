He showed up one night and asked to speak to the pastor. One of our members notified me. I went out to the lobby to meet him. He looked nervous. I took him for someone looking for financial assistance. We often get people who drop in looking for money for food or gas. I introduced myself. He looked at me and said, “God sent me to give you a message.”
It was reminiscent of the scenarios that often played out in Old Testament days. A prophet would come to the king, or the priest, and give him a word from the Lord. I have to admit that I was caught off guard. Yet, I believe the self-proclaimed prophet truly saw himself in the line of those seers from a day gone by. As we stood in the foyer, he declared that I should heed the words of Ezekiel 11 and repent.
It was a strange message. He said that was all he had to say and then he left as quickly as he came. I confess that I didn’t exactly know what he was referencing in the book. The passage I am most familiar with is Ezekiel 37. In that passage, God tells the prophet to command the dry bones in the valley to come alive. When Ezekiel speaks to the bones, they rise up and come to life again.
We have been having somewhat of a revival at church. As we move past the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been ramping up. Good things have been happening. You can imagine my surprise when I read chapter 11. It pronounces judgment on the religious leaders for not keeping God’s statutes. In essence, I was being dragged out on the carpet for being unfaithful to my calling.
Most people of faith would love to hear a word from God, even a discouraging word. It is a reminder that God cares. Whether you are a pastor, a church leader or anyone who loves the Lord, we’d covet the kind of experience that Moses or Samuel had where God spoke their names and gave them a job to do. We’d be in our glory if we heard a voice from heaven calling. Mountaintop moments are rare, though.
God most often speaks to us through the still small voice of the Holy Spirit. When we are immersed in his Word, God reveals his will. When we are deep in worship, whether in the sanctuary or in the marketplace, God opens our eyes and lets us see his hand at work. When we pray, God wraps us in his arms and whispers in our ears. When we are with Christian friends, God speaks through them.
So what do you do with someone who shows up at your doorstep? How do we know if they are truly bringing a message from God? First, test it against scripture. God will never tell us to do something that contradicts his Holy Word. Second, test the source. Is it trustworthy? Nathan didn’t just show up when he confronted David in 2 Samuel 12. He was known by David to be a prophet and man of integrity.
A third way to test it is to look at what is happening around you. Is God blessing your activity or are you facing one trial after another? Stumbling blocks and detours are often signs that God wants you to change direction. The message simply confirms it. Finally, test it among the faithful. Ask Christian friends if they agree with what you heard. Then pray on it. God will reveal the truth to you.
This much is true: God speaks to us every day. May our prayer be the one we hear in Clara Scott’s 19th-century hymn. The second verse says, “Open my ears that I may hear, voices of truth thou sendest clear, and while the wave notes fall on my ear, everything false will disappear. Silently now I wait for thee, ready my God, thy will to see. Open my ears, illumine me, Spirit divine!”
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
