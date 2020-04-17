I will never forget the look on my clinical supervisor’s face when I declared, “Everything always seems to balance out in the end.” He said, “Really? What makes you think that?” I shared the gist of the conversations I had with my patients that week. They had gone from bad, to worse, to good.
I have always been an optimist. I look for the bright side to everything. The fact that they were looking to go home made me think everything was going to work out. My supervisor simply said, “I wish that were true. It’s not. Life isn’t always fair. Some people get short-changed.”
The conversation came back to me a couple weeks ago. I’ve been trying to stay positive through the whole coronavirus pandemic amid the negativity that is everywhere. It is not easy. Every night the television reports more and more deaths. Pundits predict that this could last for months.
Then I heard that Al Kaline, Mr. Tiger, died. That’s when I pulled out the 1968 Detroit Tigers yearbook. It was a nice diversion. 1968 was a tumultuous year. Bobby Kennedy and Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated. Riots broke out across the country. And my mom walked out on our family.
It was also the year that Kaline’s Tigers won the World Series. They were the underdogs and the Cardinals got off to a strong start behind the pitching of Bob Gibson. Early on in the series, it looked like the Motown boys were going to roll over and go quietly.
They were down three games to one. Mickey Lolich, the Tigers pitcher, spotted the Cards three runs in the first inning of game five. It looked like it was going to be a rout. Then everything changed. The Tigers scored two in the fourth. But the key to the game came in the fifth inning.
With two runners on base, Cardinals second baseman Julian Javier hit a line drive to right field. Cardinals speedster Lou Brock rounded third and headed for home. Detroit’s right fielder, Willie Horton, threw a bullet to home where catcher Bill Freehan tagged him out in an unbelievable play at the plate. The Tigers went on to win the final two contests and the Series.
I was reliving that World Series as we approached last weekend. On Easter Sunday, another improbable story was being told. Having been betrayed and deserted by friends, Jesus was left to die on the cross. It looked like the devil had scored a great victory. Then everything changed!
My favorite Easter hymn declares, “He arose a victor from the dark domain and he lives forever with his saints to reign …”. My supervisor may have been right. Life may not be always be fair. The Good News is that our God reigns! So maybe my first inkling was right and all things do work together for good! So hang tight. Praise God! We will get through this together.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
