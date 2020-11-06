I noticed the bumper sticker before I saw anything else. It said, “What a friend we have in Jesus.” It made me smile. I followed the SUV around the corner and over the bridge before I looked at the license plate. I almost drove up and over the bank when I saw what it said. The plate read “Awsm Gd.” As the car turned off, I couldn’t help but think how cool it would be to have a license plate like that. Everyone who saw you would know that you loved God. They could see you were praising Him every day.
I kept going up the street. That’s when the thought hit me that too many of us don’t do that. We keep our faith to ourselves. It’s like we bought into this idea that if we let our faith show we will offend someone who doesn’t believe like we do. I realized just how sad this is during the past week. After nearly two years of campaigning the election finally arrived last Tuesday. I can tell you that most of the people I know were not shy about letting others know their political affiliation.
From wearing political buttons, to posting signs on their lawn, or having debates in the coffee shop, everyone was choosing up sides. It got ugly at times as people promoted the accomplishments of their person and quickly shared why they thought the other person was a liability. Not too many people worried about offending anyone. They just wanted to talk about their candidates and why they believed in them. After all, politics is important.
At the gym I heard two guys talking about the Patriots and the Giants. Both are having a rough time this year. They were busting each other about who was worse after seven games. I laughed because I am a Steelers fan. I don’t think they noticed my shirt when I walked in. It’s funny how many of us wear our jerseys, t-shirts and hats and no one puts up a fuss. Even with the fiercest rivalries, there is an understanding that when we get into an argument, it is always good clean fun. Of course that is the nature of sports.
So why can’t we do the same thing with our faith? Why can’t we live it and share it and talk to one another about what we believe? I have a friend who is a Jewish Rabbi. I love to talk to him about his perspective on the Hebrew Scriptures. It helps me understand my own faith. I have another friend who is a Catholic priest. We have had great discussions about the church and its tradition. I admire his devotion. The truth is that we all love God. We just worship him in a different way.
You see when we live our faith, when we let others see what it means to us, when we declare that our God is an awesome God, we really enrich the lives of those around us. I’m not talking about pushing our faith on others. I’m simply talking about living a life that honors God. When you love God with all your heart and let it show, it’s like a light that warms the hearts of others. When you love your neighbor as yourself, that love spills over and changes the lives of those around you.
So don’t hide your faith. As the old children’s song says, “under a bushel basket. Let it shine! Let it shine! Let it shine.”
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
