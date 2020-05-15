I was in the grocery store. I tried to pull up my shopping list. I keep it on the memo pad on my phone. I was going to call Lori to see if she had anything to add. For some reason, it wouldn’t let me get on. I was getting a little aggravated.
I have facial recognition software on the phone. It kept shrugging me off. Finally, I just punched in my password and it opened right up. “That’s the first time that’s happened,” I thought to myself. I stepped outside the store to make the call.
The only thing I could think of was that I had a bad internet connection. It just didn’t make sense. I took off my mask and made the phone call. Then I headed back into the store. I got to aisle four and pulled out my phone. It happened again.
My phone is fairly new. I was ready to curse all these new security protocols; facial recognition, thumbprint technology and the like. I was starting to feel my age. That is when it dawned on me, that it wasn’t the phone causing the problem. It was me.
Yes, you guessed it. I had a face mask on. This is the world we are living in in 2020. Then I had to laugh. Why is it that we always jump to the conclusion that when something goes wrong, it is someone else’s fault? We never think of ourselves as being the problem.
I remember reading Jean Piaget’s theories of cognitive development in college. In his work with children, Piaget suggested that they could only see things from their own perspective. I don’t think it is only a problem for children. I’m guilty too.
Jesus understood that all of us have some egotistical tendencies. We tend to be quick to judge. We naturally assume that the other person is the one who is wrong. Maybe that’s why he taught that we should look at our own faults (the log) before we try to judge other’s faults (the speck).
I remember hearing the phrase, “Stop! Look! and Listen!” before crossing a road. In these highly partisan times, maybe we all need to do that. Let’s step back and try to see things from the perspective of those who think differently from us.
Whether it is dealing with the virus, or a driver who cuts us off, or someone who doesn’t have their face mask on, let’s remember the way that Jesus deals with us. He gives us grace. Let’s follow his lead. Spread his grace everywhere you go and we will ALL get through this time together.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
