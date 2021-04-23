When I learned who was calling, my first thought was, “I know what she wants.” I picked up the phone and expected her to ask about gift cards to help with groceries. It turns out I couldn’t have been more wrong. She had called to ask for prayer. It was the first time she had done that. Her life was in shambles and she told me that she needed to know that God cared. I stopped everything and prayed with her.
After I hung up, I began to think about our conversation. I was humbled by the thought that she called me. Then again, people often look to us when they want to know that God cares. I’m not just talking about the clergy. I’m talking about all of us. We are called to be the body of Christ. We are supposed to live in such a way that when people see us, they see Jesus and are drawn to him.
I think some of us get this wrong though. We make Biblical knowledge our goal. I remember memorizing Bible verses and participating in weekly Bible drills in Sunday School. I am competitive by nature so I loved it. Don’t misunderstand me. Knowing the Bible is important. It is inspired by God and the foundation for living the Christian life. But we have to do more than read and memorize it. We need to live it.
I think that’s why Jesus told the parable of the good Samaritan. The scribe and Pharisee knew God’s Word. Yet in that story, Jesus commends the Samaritan. He was the last person you’d expect to see doing something godly. Jesus lifts him up as an example and tells his followers to go and do what he did. You see, true biblical faith always involves action.
In the book of James we read, “What good is it, my brothers, if a man claims to have faith but has no deeds? Suppose a brother or sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to him, ‘Go, I wish you well; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about his physical needs, what good is it?” In other words, get involved in the lives of others. As the church, we are called to be a people who truly care.
Someone once said, “They won’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” When someone comes to us with their deepest needs, it’s an indication that we have been living a life that reflects the compassion, grace, mercy and hope that Jesus offers. The world is looking for people like us to step up and fill the gap, to be a living billboard, pointing to Jesus.
Jesus repeatedly made the point that the needy, the broken, the hurting, and the desperate people were the ones for whom he had come. We know that. He did it for us. So now we can do what the apostle Paul suggests when he wrote, “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with them that weep.” We can continue Christ’s mission in the world.
Can you imagine what would happen if all of us went out looking for people in need and shared the love of God in concrete ways? That’s our work as the body of Christ. The world would be turned upside down. God’s name would be glorified. It wouldn’t be long before long every knee would bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. So let’s answer the call and then do it!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
