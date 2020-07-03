Psalm 34 begins with these words: "I will extol the Lord at all times; His praise will always be on my lips." The words came to mind last fall when I attended Rotary Day at the United Nations in New York City. I was just doing what I always do. I was taking in the sights and snapping a few photos.
I wanted to capture everything I was seeing so that I could report on the experience at our next Rotary Club meeting back in Westerly. I took pictures of the crowd. I captured a few of the officials from Rotary International. I even took a picture of the breakfast spread.
As I was framing my next image, a man came up to me and asked me to take his picture. He was with a couple of old friends. He wanted to record the moment on his camera phone. The next thing I knew his friends were handing me their phones too. They all wanted to have a photo memory.
The simple fact that I had my camera out, and was taking pictures, drew them to me. I'm sure if I had been walking around with some food in my hands, they would have chosen someone else. It was a natural response to reach out to me for the favor. It was obvious I could be of some help.
Which brings me back to Psalm 34. I don't know about you, but it seems like on those days when I start out with God's praise on my lips, I often walk into situations where God's grace is needed. It is almost as if God has set up divine appointments. I just show up at the right place at the right time. God comes to the forefront in that moment.
I call it "God Walking." It is inviting God to guide your steps and letting him lead the way. It is praising God in the morning knowing that your day is going to be better just because you have invited him to walk with you. It is knowing that God might use you to capture a special moment for someone.
A lot of people are hurting right now. They've become fearful and worried about the future. They need a word of hope and encouragement. So imagine what might happen if you walked into a room, buoyed by the love of God, and overflowing with grace. They just might ask you to help them capture the moment so they can take it with them.
So let praise be on your lips and get ready to go where God sends you.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.