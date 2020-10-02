When she said, “Do you want to go out to get something to eat?” I jumped at the chance. A smile crossed my face when she said, “Let’s take the Mustang.” It was like a date night we had 40 years ago. I was a teenager again and she was the girl of my dreams. We drove through town and stopped at a local pizza place that had outdoor seating on their patio.
It was a beautiful night. I was so glad that we could sit out under the stars and enjoy the perfect evening. Our meal was delivered and just as we began to eat, Lori asked, “Was that rain?” I felt a drop. Then another. Within a few moments the stars gave way to the clouds. The heavens started to open. We scurried to get under the porch as a passing shower came through.
As I took the next bite of my pizza, I slowly came to the awareness that I had missed something. An alarm bell was ringing in my head. All of a sudden I remembered that we had driven to the restaurant in my Mustang convertible and the top was down. I looked at Lori with a panic in my eyes and said, “The car! The top is down.” I got up and ran through the parking lot like a madman.
I was praying all the way. My hope was that the sudden squall had not left too much water inside the vehicle. I reached the car. I got lucky. The car was parked under a tree. The leaf-filled branches had acted like an umbrella and formed a protective cover over the car. I jumped in and put the top up just in time as the rain began to come down in sheets. I had dodged a bullet.
Our dinner continued and it hit me that this little episode mirrored what many of us experience. The storms of life often come up unexpectedly. We have to scramble to ensure that we’ve got everything covered. There is often a flash of panic and fear. If we are lucky, right in the middle of it, we will see the hand of God hanging over us.
Psalm 91 says, “ He will cover you with his feathers; Under his wings you will find refuge. His faithfulness is a shield and a rampart. You will not fear the terror of the night nor the arrow that flies by day....” These words remind us that God is always with us as our defender and a refuge in the storms of life. You may catch a little rain, but he will not let you be overcome.
I have to be honest though. Having faith doesn’t mean that we won’t get caught up in trials and difficulties. It simply means that we won’t face them alone. God will be with us. That makes all the difference. As the Apostle Paul says, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” Isaiah 41 reminds us,” I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you.” With God at our side, we can face anything.
I like how Gloria Gaither put it. “Because he lives, I can face tomorrow. Because he lives, all fear is gone.” So when the rain comes, and it will, remember that you are not alone. Look up and give thanks for God will have you covered.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
