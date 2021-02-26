I love my new kitchen knives. It’s funny because we were talking about knives at a Rotary Club meeting just before Christmas. That’s when I mentioned that mine were really dull. Someone suggested talking to Rotarians Bob and Suzanne Lane. They own the Gray Goose Cookery on Watch Hill Road in Westerly. They sell knives at their store.
Bob was at the meeting. So I asked him about sharpening my knives. He told me to bring them in. That was when I told him that I had the 22-piece Farberware set. Someone laughed when they overheard me. They were laughing because the Lanes offer quality kitchen merchandise at their store, the kind that lasts. Nonetheless, Bob told me to come see him.
I never got there. Why? On Christmas morning I unwrapped three brand new Wusthof kitchen knives and a pair of scissors to boot. Unbeknownst to me, Lori had visited the shop and purchased two knives from Bob and Suzanne. My wife was so impressed with them that after her initial purchase, she went back and bought the other two.
I’d never heard of Wusthof knives before that day. I found out that it’s a family owned German company that goes back seven generations. It began in the midst of the Napoleanic wars with the vision of its founder, Johann Abraham Wusthof, working out of his cellar. Over the next 50 years the company grew in size and reputation.
Today the name of Wusthof is known worldwide. It’s associated with the highest quality craftsmanship. The world’s greatest chefs use the knives in their profession and have endorsed them. As a matter of fact, Chefs Manzi, Schmidt, Scharmberg and Steinbach helped design the perfect knives for every type of use in the kitchen and at the table.
I never knew what I was missing until I got these new knives. I thought one knife was as good as another. But now I know better. These are by far the best kitchen implements that I have ever owned. I don’t think I will ever go back to what I was using before. It just doesn’t make sense. I am so much better off now.
It is the same way with our faith. We can go through life without ever being part of a church community. We can live day to day without giving God a thought. My family never went to church when I was growing up. Sunday was just another day. Then my family fell apart. My mom left. Everything changed. It was then that I learned what I was missing in my life.
I found it in the church. Once you’ve experienced the love of God, you will never want to be without it. It is a gift that helps you see the future from a new perspective. It cuts through the darkness of despair and it sharpens your focus on life. In this Holy season of Lent, why not return to church and let your faith be renewed? You will be blessed and your faith sharpened!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
