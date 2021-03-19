As we approached him, he quickened his pace. I could tell that he didn’t want anything to do with us. He didn’t even want to know why we asked him to stop. He kept looking straight ahead. He ignored us even as Derin caught up with him and mentioned a free gift. He looked at Derin as if flames were coming out of his mouth and kept on walking. Then he shot across to the other side of the street.
A few minutes later, Julie approached two ladies in the park. They waved her off as she came alongside them. “No English!” they said. They ducked their heads, hid their faces with their hands, and hurried away. As they did, they spoke to one another in Mandarin Chinese. This time we may have missed an opportunity because we didn’t speak their language and weren’t able to communicate with them.
I was part of a program our club calls “Random Acts of Rotary.” We took to the streets and were picking people out at random to bless with a $25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. It was our way to showcase what Rotary Clubs do. We wanted to bring a little sunshine to folks in our community while supporting local businesses at the same time.
Rona, our club president, thought, “Everyone loves a free gift.” That’s what we thought too when we set out to distribute our envelopes. Of course, many of us have heard the proverb, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” People are naturally suspicious when someone shows up and wants to give them something. You’ve heard the saying, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
The late author Richard Carlson often told his readers that the belief about something being too good to be true isn’t always correct. In fact, the suspicion, cynicism, and doubt that are inherent in that thought process often keeps people from taking advantage of excellent opportunities. That’s what happened to a few people this week. They walked away from us empty-handed and missed out on a blessing.
I am happy to report that we ended up giving out about 15 envelopes in a short period of time. The people who stopped and listened to our spiel walked away with a blessing that they didn’t expect. They left with smiles on their faces and a chance to pay it forward by visiting a local merchant. It was a win-win: An opportunity for us to showcase what Rotary does and a gift for them to enjoy.
The same thing happens when we share our faith with someone. Some people will reject the message without even giving us a chance. Others will listen and then walk away. Jesus tells a parable about a farmer and his seed. He says that when you sow seed you can’t always predict what will happen. Some seeds will never take root. Others will take root but be choked away by weeds and never grow.
Jesus says to sow anyway. There will be some seed that lands in good soil, soil, rich in nutrients and prepared to nurture it. That seed will grow and multiply and produce a crop 100-, 70- or 30-fold. The moral of the story is that we need to keep sowing, keep sharing the Good News. For the word will grow where it is supposed to grow and be a blessing to those who are ready to hear it.
So don’t get discouraged if people tell you they aren’t interested when you start talking about your faith. Just keep sowing and sharing. Tell people what a difference Christ made in your life. Keep reaching out with random acts of love and grace and kindness. Do it in Jesus’ name. When all is said and done, there will be some who walk away with a blessing. Seeing their smiles will make it all worthwhile.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
