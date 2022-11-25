Have you ever felt disconnected from everything? I realized how much I used the internet when ours at home suddenly stopped working about a month ago. It went dark shortly after we dropped our cable company. At first, the internet was a little shaky. Then it just stopped working altogether.
They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. If that is true, then I am insane. Every time I came into the house and turned on the computer, I was hoping that the problem would miraculously have been solved. It sounds silly doesn’t it?
I checked the settings. I ran downstairs to make sure all the lights were on in the box. What’s really strange is that our streaming services still worked. Well, they worked to a point. I had to keep resetting the system at least once a day. I couldn’t understand what the problem was.
The easiest thing to do would have been to call the internet provider. That’s common sense. They deal with these things every day. I didn’t have the patience for it and didn’t want to sit on the phone for several hours waiting for them to pick up and then to tell me to do all the same things I’ve been doing.
I will eventually get it sorted out. But let me tell you that as bad as this is, being disconnected from God is even worse. Over the years I have met many people who became estranged from God over time. It’s like they lost their connection. Things changed. They felt as though they just couldn’t get access to Him.
It feels that way when your marriage is falling apart. The same is true when your job situation is in jeopardy or when pressure from a supervisor is getting to you. The financial burdens of a mortgage or accumulated debt can overwhelm us. So what can we do when it feels like all we get is that spinning wheel? Where does our help come from?
My advice is that you try going directly to the source. If I have a problem with the internet, you need to go to the provider. So if you are feeling disconnected from God, maybe you need to get back to church. Stop making excuses like I did. Just do it. This is a great time of year to get reconnected. You’ll hear one of the greatest love stories ever told and be reminded just how much you’re loved.
The Good News is that God wants to have a strong and lasting connection with you and me. He’s the one who made the connection in the first place. If there is anyone who can get you up and running again, it’s God. Once you get back online with Him, you won’t have to handle life’s problems alone any more.
So try that connection again. Find a church where you can worship the Lord and regain that sense of being connected this Christmas season.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
