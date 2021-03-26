There she was! Katie Marie Garland was standing at the bagel counter. As Liam Neeson grabbed his coffee in the movie “Taken 3,” she smiled and handed him his order. She didn’t even get one minute, never mind her 15 minutes of fame. Yet, as I thought about that scene, it struck me that so many of us never have more than a few minutes in the spotlight in our whole lives. Katie made the most of it. Her name was listed in the credits.
We may get our moment, but it passes quickly. We may step up and do something noteworthy but then we often shrink back into obscurity. I will never forget the scene in the movie, “The Jerk,” starring Steve Martin. The new phone books had just been delivered. He grabbed one and frantically scanned the pages. He comes to his name and he goes wild. He yells for the world to hear that he is a “somebody” now! His name is in the book!
The truth is that most of us don’t go looking for fame. We simply live life. Every once in a while a door opens and we step through it for a moment and move on. What happened to Katie? She is listed as having small parts in another movie and a television series according to IMDb. She may be one of those people who takes the next step and achieves a modicum of stardom. You never know when you will get your break.
Do you know how Hugh Jackman began his career? He was working at a gas station and supplementing his income by performing as a clown at children’s parties. They were casting the role of Wolverine in a Marvel Studios film. Both Russell Crowe and Ed Norton turned it down. The guy who got it, Dougray Scott, had to pull out because of a conflict. That’s when Jackman was called in to audition for the role.
The rest is history because Jackman happened to be in the right place at the right time. I can’t help but think of the Apostles, Peter, Andrew, James and John. Talk about being in the right place. Who knows where that place is going to be? They were on their fishing boats mending their nets when Jesus came calling. In Matthew 4:19 we read that he called their names and said, “Come follow me. I will make you fishers of men!”
It says they dropped everything and followed him. They could have just ignored him. Before you shake your head and say, “No way,” just think of how many times you turned down an opportunity for an adventure because you were too busy. The truth is that it happens all the time. We don’t necessarily know when that moment is going to come. We need to be ready to say “Yes” to Jesus. He may call us to do small things at first, but they often lead to bigger things.
The secret is being open to the movement of God’s Spirit. It is living life with your eyes open to the possibilities. It is listening to that still small voice of God nudging you to reach out to someone, or to step out in faith. Jesus says it time and again, “Let him who has ears, hear!” When I begin to think that God will never call me, I think of Simon of Cyrene. He’s the one who carried the cross for Jesus.
As Easter approaches again this year, I want to challenge you to get ready to answer the call. The only difference between Simon and us is that when the call came, he stepped forward. You never know when it will come. It could look like something small, but when you do it for Christ, and give him the glory, the world will notice and your name will be listed in the credits that God calls the book of life.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
