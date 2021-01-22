Words are powerful. The Bible opens with the image of God speaking a word and the whole creation coming into being. We innately understand their power. Words can be tools to build up. Words can also be used to crush and destroy. Harsh and condemning words can stick with a person their whole life, robbing them of any sense of dignity or even purpose.
When I was doing community theater, I always wanted to add words to whatever the script called me to say. And yet, the scripted words were carefully chosen to create the mood and to get the message across. It was something within me that wanted to keep spraying words out across the stage hoping to add a bit of myself.
In real life many of us tend to say a lot more than we mean. In the last 20 or 30 years we have come to understand that words can carry implied meaning and are used, both innocently and intentionally, to promote pain and prejudice. I think we need to be more careful with the words we use and more thoughtful in the things we say to one another.
A few weeks ago I was deeply hurt by words that someone said. It wasn’t the first time. We all find ourselves on the receiving end of hurtful comments from time to time. I thought about this a lot and I asked myself the questions, “What would it take to make me feel better? The answer was simple. More words. Words of apology.
These hurts and misunderstandings happen because we don’t heed that old saying, “Please engage your brain before speaking.” We ignore that great philosopher, Thumper, who said, “If you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all!” Social media has made things even worse. We spew words without thinking and scatter them far and wide.
So why am I writing this today? I want to encourage you to take this opportunity to think before you speak. When you do speak, or post, or write, try to choose words that will help build up those around you. Share words of encouragement, appreciation, love and admiration.The world has enough critics. We need more encouragers.
How much does it cost to tell someone that we love to see their smiling face? How much does it cost to thank someone for thinking of us? How much does it cost us to say “thank you” for some gracious act? The answer is very little. The truth is that it will only come back to bless us.
When we look at Jesus, the living Word of God, we see that he went about building up and restoring the fallen. He came bringing words of grace and hope. He made people feel important. He only came down with condemnation when reproaching others who were intentionally speaking out to destroy others.
This is the way we are called to live out our faith. We are to be beacons of light and hope in this world. So, let your light shine. In these challenging days of the pandemic and political strife, be different. Let your words matter. Speak them in the name of love.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
Log In
