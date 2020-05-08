I love a bargain. When I received the flyer from Church Source, Harper Publishing Company’s Christian division, I was right on it. It featured several popular devotionals at heavily discounted prices. I scrolled through the offerings and saw several I liked. There was one called “Devotions for the Kitchen Table.” I could eat that up.
I found another one titled, “10 Minutes in the Word.” There were offerings by Max Lucado, Anne Graham Lotz, David Jeremiah and Charles Stanley. There were so many to choose from. As a father with three daughters, I liked the interactive devotional for young girls, age 8 and up, titled, “Fearless Faith.”
I am a bibliophile. I wanted to buy them all and pass them out. Unfortunately I have a limited budget. So I searched through the list. At the outset, I decided that I needed to find one that was most appropriate for the times we are living through. I asked myself, “What do people need more than anything else right now?”
The answer I came up with was “hope.” I scrolled back through the pages looking for something with the word “hope” in the title. I must have been right on the mark. All of the devotionals on hope were sold out. People had beat me to it. A combination of the low price, and a timely focus, had emptied out their inventory.
The truth is that hope is hard to find these days. The newspapers tell us that the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise. You won’t see it on television. Forget going out. Everything is closed until further notice. My friends, on both Instagram and Facebook, share how almost everyone has lost someone close to them. It’s sad.
So where does our hope come from? For me, it’s God. King David agrees. He says in Psalm 121, “I lift my eyes to the mountains. Where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.” In Psalm 146, David warns us not to put our trust in other people. They will only let us down.
Only God will never fail us. In Hebrews 4, it says we have a high priest (Jesus) who is able to empathize with our weaknesses. In him, we can find mercy and grace in our time of need. David affirms this in Psalm 57. He says, “For in you (God) I take refuge. I will take refuge in the shadow of your wings until the disaster has passed.” As people of faith, this is where we find our hope.
In recent weeks, I have used the phrase “lean into Jesus” more and more. When you are overwhelmed, lean into Jesus. When you uncertain about the future, lean into Jesus. When you are mourning, lean into Jesus. For he will shelter us under his wings, and there, we will find our hope, and he promises it will never be in short supply.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.