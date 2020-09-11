I arrived at the church early on Sunday morning. As soon as I opened the door, I was struck by the piquant aroma of bacon and sausage. It’s funny how certain smells linger in the air. We had hosted our monthly men’s breakfast the day before. It was the first time the group met since the pandemic began in March.
As I walked up the stairs, I was met with a flood of memories. I thought of our yearly mother-daughter banquets, past Easter breakfasts, and other family fun activities we have hosted in the past. I had a warm feeling come over me as I remembered these wonderful events and the people who were a part of them.
The sense of smell is closely linked with memory. The scents trigger the limbic system, which plays a major role in mood, memories and emotions. The amygdala and hippocampus, two components of the brain, process the aromas and connect them to specific occasions that trigger our emotions.
That probably explains why I got a little emotional as I walked up to my office. This year has been very different. So many of the events that add to the joy of being in a community have been canceled, postponed or just forgotten. Even the activities that are going forward are being held with different rules and won’t be quite the same.
I started to feel sorry for myself but then an amazing thing happened. A different memory came to light and a smile broke out. The image of a birthday parade I had participated in days earlier came to mind. With sirens blasting and horns honking, the cars and emergency vehicles passed the home of one of our members.
You could tell she was overjoyed at the sight. She and her husband had been tethered to their home for nearly six months. This birthday looked like it was going to be just another casualty of the coronavirus. Then family and friends stepped in. They made her day. That’s what love does.
Love empowers. It transforms, energizes and brings hope into a darkened world. That’s why Jesus sent us out to share his love. It struck me that as we move into a new season, love is needed now more than ever. As children go back to school and others head back to work, fear and worry is at every doorstep.
So go out and perform random acts of love and kindness. Share a smile. Offer an encouraging word. Be bearers of grace. With everything you do, let the sweet aroma of God’s love waft through you and into the lives of the people you meet. You may never know the difference you will make ... but God will, and so will those whom God sent your way.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
