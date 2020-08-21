It’s not that I couldn’t do it for myself. I’ve changed a flat tire before. This time was different. It was a busy road with two lanes of traffic going each way. The car was on the shoulder. The flat tire was in the grassy section just outside the breakdown lane. I’d never used the jack before. Plus, I had AAA.
I rationalized that since I was paying for the service I might as well use it. I even contemplated having the car towed to the shop. My policy would pay for that. Then they could fix the tire there instead of putting on the donut and making me find a place to repair or replace the flat.
I made the call. They told me it would be about a 45-minute wait. Then the dispatcher asked me a question I wasn’t prepared for. She said, “Do you have a spare tire?” I admit that the question threw me for a loop. I just assumed I had one. Didn’t all cars have a spare tire? I panicked. I said, “Yes,” but I wasn’t really sure.
After I hung up, I grabbed the owner’s manual and thumbed through the pages searching for “spare tire.” You can imagine my relief when I opened the trunk, pulled up the mat, and uncovered both the jack and the spare. I hadn’t lied. That’s when the first pangs of guilt hit me. I could have changed the tire myself. I was just being lazy.
Thankfully the AAA driver showed up and he changed the tire in a flash. The guilt disappeared and I was on my way again. It made me think, though. How often do we look for the easy way out? I know that I’m guilty of making all kinds of excuses to get out of doing things that I consider difficult. The tire was a case in point.
It struck me that we often make excuses in our faith life, too. We come up with lots of reasons why we can’t go to worship, attend Bible study, bring the kids to Sunday School, or give more in the offering plate. Many are drawn from our experience. We are too busy, too tired, and too stressed. As a result, we often miss out on all the benefits too.
When Jesus called his disciples, he told them it wasn’t always going to be easy. He warned them he didn’t want to hear their excuses. As a matter of fact, he was pretty blunt about the expectations he had for them. In Luke 14:26 he says you must put him first, even above family. He tells them they should count the costs before signing on.
It is all worth it though. God loves us so much that he gave up the most precious thing he had. He sacrificed his son so that we might have life, now and forever. When I think about that, I can’t come up with any reasons not to give him my best. So let’s put aside the excuses, get back on the road, and give him the key to our hearts.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
