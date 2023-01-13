I was nervous. I got on the bus anyway. My daughter told me it would bring me right into the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City. Buses make me nervous. Maybe it is because there is a stop on nearly every street corner. The routes don’t seem to be as straightforward as the subway trains. The chance of missing your stop, or getting on the wrong bus, seems high to an infrequent rider.
My fear probably stems back to 2005. I was in Vienna, Austria. My daughter was spending the semester studying abroad. It was my first international trip. I thought I had planned for every circumstance. My friend, Matthew, had traveled all around the world. He told me that if I ever got in a jam to look for a young person. “They all speak English,” he assured me.
Rebecca gave me instructions on how to navigate the trains as she sent me off to my hotel. What I didn’t count on was the fact that none of the signage on the trains, or in the stations for that matter, were in English. I was playing the guessing game at each stop. That’s when I began to panic. There was nothing that looked recognizable. I got off at a major station and started asking people if they spoke English.
Talk about being shunned. I felt like one of those lepers the Bible speaks about. People must have thought I was a panhandler. They began to avoid me and crossed to the other side of the platform. I couldn’t find one person who spoke English. Things went from bad to worse when I started looking for a payphone and realized that I didn’t have Rebecca’s local phone number. Talk about a nightmare.
Lost and alone I did the only thing I could. I called home. When I heard Lori’s voice on the other end of the phone I began to cry. At that moment I identified with the prodigal son. I had lost my way and just wanted to go home. Things got better from that point on. Lori helped me reconnect with Rebecca. Before long I was able to navigate my way back to her.
As with my experience on that bus heading into the city, I still get a little nervous when I travel. Yet, I have confidence that I can always call home if I get lost. I made it to the Port Authority without a problem. It’s just knowing that you can reach out in times of trouble that gives you what you need to carry on. The same is true when it comes to life in general. God is only a prayer away.
We read in Isaiah 41:10, “Don’t be afraid for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.” Many of us who have faith in God can still be dominated by fears and doubts. Overwhelmed by the circumstances of our lives we can stumble.
But take heart. The one who created us knows what we need. If you are feeling a little lost right now, stop and say a prayer. Head back to church and let the pastor or priest help you get reconnected. God wants to help us find our way back to him. Like the Motel 6, God will leave the light on. Even more so, he will be waiting there for you with open arms.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
