This past week we celebrated the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As I was watching the tributes on television, I had a flashback to 2010. I was celebrating the faith and witness of Dr. King that day. The congregation had just sung “We Shall Overcome.” I was about to offer the prayer. My name wasn’t on the program. I wasn’t given a special invitation. I hadn’t even planned to be there.
Don’t get me wrong. I didn’t do much. Someone else did the preaching. The choir got us on our feet singing praises to God. Those individuals whose names were in the program did their part to create a wonderful service that befitted the iconic Civil Rights leader. I was just along for the ride. I was one of the many unnamed people who played a small part in what happened that day.
When I woke up that morning, I had no idea I’d end up being with my sister church that afternoon. There is an old Yiddish saying, “Man plans and God laughs.” I had my plans. Like most days, I had a full schedule of activities. By mid day two appointments had been canceled. I found myself with some free time looking for something to do.
I picked up the newspaper and saw that there was a march honoring Dr. King that went from City Hall to one of the local churches where a worship service was scheduled. The more I thought about it, the more I felt called to go. So I took advantage of the unexpected opening in my schedule to check it out. Those missed meetings set up what turned out to be my divine appointment.
I chuckled to myself when I was called on to pray. The person who was supposed to lead the prayer had called in sick. When the church’s pastor saw me in the crowd, she came over and asked if I could step in for him and lead the prayer. When the time came, I began with the words, “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
It was an acknowledgment that my perfectly scripted day had not gone according to my plans but it had turned out just the way God had hoped it would. I had decided to follow the subtle call I was hearing that morning. The result was I was in the right place at the right time. Some would see it as a coincidence. I knew it was God and I ended up being able to serve him that afternoon.
That’s how it works with God. God invites us to join Him every day. He doesn’t force us to come. He simply makes an appointment for us and then invites us to show up. The key for us is to be open to the leading of the Holy Spirit. We need to be ready to say “Yes” to God when God opens the door. Standing on the platform that day, the thought hit me that I was right where I was supposed to be.
Here’s the good news. When you follow the nudge of the Holy Spirit, and let God direct your steps, you will always walk into a blessing. I left that service on Monday feeling great because I knew that I had been with the Lord. So the next time you hear that still small voice calling you to be someplace or do something, check it out. It would be a shame to miss your divine appointment.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.