It was 2005. I had just attended a worship conference in Chicago. It was great. It lifted my spirits and rejuvenated my soul. I had an extra day before my return flight, so I decided to take in a ballgame. The GPS said it was just over four hours to Detroit by car. Instead of heading downtown to see the White Sox play, I decided to head to Comerica Park to watch my Detroit Tigers play.
As I set off for the ballpark, I was riding high. I was humming one of the songs we had sung at the conference, tapping my left foot to the beat as I pushed my right foot down on the accelerator. I couldn’t have been more connected to God than I was at that moment. Everything in my world was in divine order. That’s when I hit the parking lot they call the JFK Expressway in Chicago.
For the next two hours I inched my way through the gridlock and my joy turned to frustration and disappointment. More than a few times I caught myself crying out to God asking “Why?” Of course, I chose the expressway. I could have taken the circular route around the city but for some insane reason, I chose to tackle the heart of Chicago during rush hour.
I guess I expected the cars in front of me to part like the Red Sea and let me move right through in divine fashion. As I look back on it now, it all seemed so foolish. I cannot imagine what I was thinking. It dawned on me that many of us play out the same type of decision-making process all the time. We decide to do something only to look back and wonder what possessed us to go ahead with it?
Too often we get caught up in the moment. We begin to think that we know everything. The truth is we are especially vulnerable to mistaken judgments when everything is going our way. When we are high on life, when God has blessed us, when we are walking in the Spirit, we are most susceptible to making poor choices. We begin to feel invincible. It is almost as if our common sense goes into hibernation.
I think that is why so many of us fall prey to temptations. We begin to lose sight of the fact that we have choices to make in how we live our lives. The poor choices, or lack of making the best choices, are why so many of us struggle with addiction, marital problems and financial woes. We get so caught up in our love affair with God that we suddenly lose sight of our own sense of responsibility for our actions.
I made it through the traffic jam and ended up at the baseball game. I was fortunate that the mistake I made was not one that affected my future (although I almost gave up on going to Detroit and that would have made me sad). The experience left me mindful of my part in following God. There are no “Get Out of Jail Free” cards in life. God won’t always bail you out if you make bad decisions.
The Bible tells us that we should love the Lord, our God, with all our heart, with all our mind, with all our strength and with all our soul. With all our mind means making thoughtful choices that honor God. I like to use the mantra, “What Would Jesus Do?” when making decisions. It forces us to stop and think before we do something. We need to ask: Is it helpful? Will it bless someone?
If the answer is “yes,” then we know that we have made a good choice even if the outcome is not what we expected. Doing this may not help us avoid a traffic jam, but we won’t get jammed up with a guilty conscience.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.