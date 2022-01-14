A few weeks ago I drove by the place where I grew up in Colchester, Connecticut. There were five of us in that four-room house on Chestnut Hill Road. We had a kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The house was so small that we actually spent a lot of time outdoors. That was OK. We had 50 acres to explore.
We played in the woods, camped out and enjoyed every minute. After I left for college, my dad added a beautiful sunroom. It became the main gathering place for family and friends. If we weren’t sitting at the kitchen table sipping coffee, we were out there enjoying the conversation. It wasn’t much of a house, but it was a home where love was shared.
Memories were made and our lives were shaped. It all came back to me as I passed by the old homestead. Today the house looks very different. A two-story addition has replaced the sunroom. The kitchen has been remodeled and updated. The number of rooms and bathrooms have doubled.
That old house has been reborn and is bringing happiness and joy to a new family.
As I headed back to my current home, it struck me that the house wasn’t the only thing that had changed. I had changed too. I am not the person who lived in that house nearly four decades ago. That’s true for all of us. We’ve changed. As much fun as it is to go back and revisit the past, we don’t live there anymore.
It is especially true if we feel trapped by our past. Our mistakes can feel like chains that tie us down and hold us back. When we start living in the past and letting our bad choices control our future, it is not long before we lose hope and become discouraged. The Good News is that in Christ we don’t live there anymore. God has called us out of the darkness into his marvelous light.
There is a lovely scene at the end of the classic movie, “Miracle on 34th Street.” A young Natalie Wood tells her mom to stop the car. She points to a home that is for sale. She says that’s our house. It was the one she always dreamed of. It was a miracle among miracles. So it is with us as we embrace the gift of our new life in Christ.
The Apostle Paul says that in Christ we are a new creation. In him, there is no distinction based on our sex, our race, our nationality, our social standing or what we’ve done in our past. It doesn’t matter where we came from. With his sacrifice on the cross, he is offering us a fresh start, a new beginning. He is giving us a chance to start over and make a new life.
In Acts 13, Paul tells the crowd, “Therefore, my friends, I want you to know that through Jesus the forgiveness of sins is proclaimed to you. Through him (Jesus) everyone who believes is set free from every sin....” That means we have a new home and it is in Christ. We have a new future and it’s far better than anything we ever dreamed of before. If you haven’t done so already, its time to move in.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
