His name was Cliff Oat. He was a member of my congregation. When I stopped by for a visit, he pointed out the bird feeder in his back yard. He told me how much joy the birds brought him and his wife, Nancy. He had his ornithology book as he pointed out the various types that flocked to his feeder.
That was nearly 30 years ago. I was young. I didn’t really understand his passion for it. Who has time to watch the birds? I remember thinking maybe it was good for him. He was older and retired. Little did I know then, that 30 years later, in the midst of a pandemic, I’d be finding joy at the bird feeder myself.
It reminds me of a scene in the movie, “Star Trek Generations.” Data, the android, began laughing hysterically. His friend Geordi, had just successfully installed an emotion chip in his processor. As he was scanning his memory files, Data came across a witty joke that his friend shared seven years earlier.
When asked about it, Data says, between guffaws, “That joke! I get it now.” Well, that’s how I felt the other day. I finally got what Cliff was trying to tell me back then. Joy comes in the most unexpected places. It comes in recognizing the simple beauty of nature. It comes as a reminder that God is in control.
We need that nowadays. With the daily reports on the ravages of the coronavirus, it is easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. We can focus on what we’ve lost, instead of what we have. We can turn inward and become crippled with fear. Maybe that’s why I have been thinking about Cliff and the birds recently.
I mentioned it to Lori and the girls. I told them I was thinking about getting a bird feeder. They laughed. Next thing I know, my daughter sends me a Detroit Tiger-themed bird feeder for my birthday. I set it up. I filled it with food. I waited. Five days passed. Not one bird seemed to notice it.
Then on Saturday morning, as if the heavens opened up, I spotted the first sparrow to alight upon it. I was overcome with glee. I ran to get Lori and shouted, “A bird! A bird!” Right then and there, the words of Civilla Martin’s song, “His Eye is on the Sparrow” came to me and brought me such heartfelt joy.
The refrain goes like this: “I sing because I’m happy. I sing because I’m free. For his eye is on the sparrow and I know he watches me.” It was a eureka moment. I suddenly got it. I understood exactly why Cliff loved to watch the birds. It was more than a hobby. It was an affirmation that God was with him all the time.
So the next time you see a bird flying overhead, let it be a reminder that the same God who cares for the birds of the field, also cares for you. .
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
