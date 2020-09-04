Elijah was tired, afraid for his life and hiding in a cave when God spoke to him in a still small voice. Moses was living in exile, far from home and trying to forget his past when God appeared to him in a burning bush. Saul was on the road to Damascus with a huge chip on his shoulder when God blinded him and knocked him off his high horse.
One thing is clear in the Scriptures. When God wants to talk to someone, He comes to that person in a way that will capture his or her full attention. Then He sends them out to do His will. I had my encounter with God this week. You see, God came to me while I was driving home from a funeral service.
I had just presided over two funerals for people under 35 in four days. I was feeling very inadequate. In my mind, my words at the services seemed to lack the comfort that was needed. Yes, they spoke of God’s love and compassionate care and the hope we have in Christ. Yet, the pain they felt was raw and real.
So here I was in my car. I was praying, talking to God, as I often do. Anyone peering through my window would have thought I was a bit loony. No one was sitting in the passenger seat. It looked as though I was talking to myself. My heart ached as I thought of the loss that these families were experiencing, and I felt impotent to do anything about it.
In the midst of our conversation, I turned to the empty seat and said, “God, I wish you were here today in flesh and blood, so that I could reach out and hold your hand. I need you to be real to me today in a way that only one person can be for another. And so do these families. They need to know that you are real and that you care about them.”
Now I can’t tell you that the heavens opened up and a voice spoke out loud. But I heard God speak to me as clear as a bell. He simply said, “I know. That’s why I sent you.” Talk about a revelation. I suddenly saw things in a new light. It was no longer simply Cal Lord going to minister to these families, it was God ministering to them, through me.
When you or I allow God to send us out in his name, we become that human face that reflects his love and care. As Christians, our calling in the world is to be the body of Christ. We are commissioned to bring his love, his comfort, his joy and his salvation wherever we go.
Jesus said it himself when he said we are to be the light of the world. We are to reflect God’s glory. We are to be like salt and flavor the world with His love and his mercy. There is no greater privilege than to be the one who comes in the name of the Lord.
So the next time you see someone you know going through a difficult time, don’t worry about what you are going to say. Just go and be with them! Look for ways that you can help. Bring a casserole. Go out and mow their lawn. Offer to watch their children. Most importantly, no matter what you do, invite God in to work through you.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
