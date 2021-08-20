Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 72F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.