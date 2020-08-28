Do you know the name George Cukor? He was an American film director born in 1899. His career began in 1928 with RKO Studios. He is best remembered for his work with MGM Studios. He directed such notable films as “Dinner at Eight,” “David Copperfield,” “The Philadelphia Story,” “A Star is Born” and “My Fair Lady.”
Recently, Lori and I have been watching less of the cable news channels and tuning in to watch old movies on the Turner Classic Movie network. That’s where I first heard the name of George Cuker. The host of the program mentioned that some of the Hollywood greats had worked under his tutelage.
He rattled off the names of Jimmy Stewart, Shelly Winters, Spencer Tracy, Jack Lemmon and Kathryn Hepburn. Each of them had credited Cukor with success in their careers. You see, Cukor had a way of bringing out the natural gifts and talents that each actor or actress possessed.
Cukor encouraged them to use their gifts and to develop them. He saw things in these people that others often overlooked. As a result, he was invited to come in and work with Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” and Vivian Leigh and Olivia DeHavilland in “Gone with the Wind.” Judy Holliday credited George Cukor with her winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1950 in the film, “Born Yesterday.”
In 1976, George Cukor received the George Eastman Award for his distinguished contribution to the art of film. As I watched, I couldn’t help but think of Arthur Pignatero. He was well known as an actor and director in the area. Back in the winter of 2001-02, I decided to get back into community theater. There was an audition for the play, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
Arthur was the director. I think he took pity on me and I was cast as Linus. I will never forget how he took me aside and offered suggestions. He knew just what to say. When I was struggling, he encouraged me to let my inner child come out. When I was feeling a lack of confidence, he would chew me out and tell me I had to believe in myself.
We all need someone like that in our lives. We need a champion. The good news is that we have one in God. God loves us. God doesn’t see us as we are. He sees us as we were meant to be. After all, we were created in his image. Paul says in Ephesians 2, “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works ....”
From the day we were born, God has been in our corner. He knows our potential. He is working to bring out the very best in us so that we can engage the world and make it a better place. With all that’s happening today, the world needs you and me to step out onto the stage and bring God’s glory to light. Are you ready? Then get out there and “break a leg!”
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
