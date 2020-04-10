When I heard Amy singing, “El Shaddai” this morning, a warm feeling came over me. My stepmother introduced me to Amy Grant back in the early 1980s. It was as if my mom was saying, “It’s going to be alright. God is in control.” My mom and I were baptized on the same day in 1974 and often talked about our faith together. I was blessed to have her in my life. I miss her.
The funny thing is that the first time I met her, I was not a happy camper. I woke up early. I was ready to give it to my father. The night before I had gone to a basketball game at school. He was suppose to pick me up at 8:30 p.m. and he never showed up. I walked the three-and-a-half miles home in the dark. I was cold, afraid and getting angrier with every step.
When I came out of my room that morning, there was a strange woman sleeping on our couch. I didn’t know who she was and why she was there. She immediately became the object of my wrath. I was almost 13 at the time. All I could think about was myself. I didn’t care about her feelings. I just knew that the anger had to come out and she was there to receive it.
As I look back on that day, I marvel that after that auspicious beginning, we became so close. When she and my dad got serious, she told me that she wasn’t trying to take my mom’s place. She just wanted to be a friend. For 40 years she stood by my dad and helped him become a better man. She became my friend, but more importantly, she became my mom.
All relationships go through tough times. The difference between the ones that last and the ones that don’t is the commitment level of those involved. I gave my mom a tough time as I went through my teen years. Yet, she never wavered in her love for me. She was always there and gave me room to grow. That was never more apparent than when I ran away from home at age 16.
I stayed with a friend for three days. She and my dad never came by my work or school looking for me. That upset me. I finally called them and said, “Don’t you care about me?” My mom answered the phone and said, “We knew where you were. We knew you were safe. We knew you’d come home when you were ready. We are here if you want to talk.”
So why am I telling you this today? Because God’s love is more perfect than human love. He is always watching over us. His love is greater than any love we have ever known. The apostle Paul tells us that nothing can separate us from the love God has for us. Nothing: Not hardship, or distress, or persecution or famine or even this coronavirus can get in the way of God’s love.
That’s the message of this Holy Week. God loved us so much that he gave his only son to die a cruel death on the cross. Why? So that our sins could be forgiven and we could be with him now and forever. That’s how much God loves us. So you better believe that the God who raised Jesus from the dead will be with us and see us through this current crisis! Hold on to faith! God will give us the victory!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.