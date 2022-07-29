Asteroids. It was all I could think about as I sat there looking at the screen. As she explained what she wanted me to do, the memories came flooding back. She told me to concentrate and to click the button every time I saw a green dot. Back in the early 1980s I wasted too much time at UConn’s Student Union blasting asteroids to pieces on the arcade game by that name.
It wasn’t a game though. I had gone into the optometrist’s office with my stress level riding high. Because of my diabetes, the doctor was concerned with something he saw at my annual checkup. He scheduled this visit to run a couple tests to check it out. My nerves were on edge. I actually showed up an hour early. I must have unconsciously wanted to get it over with.
With a patch over one eye, resting my chin on the bar and looking at the screen, I began to click and shoot at every green dot. It became a challenge and I love a challenge. It brought out my competitive nature. It helped me forget my fears over the exam. Thankfully, everything checked out. What he saw at the last visit was an anomaly. My eyes were good.
As if the visit itself was a huge asteroid coming straight at me, I thought to myself, “I dodged a bullet this time.” I blasted out of there and headed back to church, much relieved. It struck me that life often feels like a battle. It’s one thing after another coming at you. You can end up feeling like Mario, in the arcade game Donkey Kong, trying to get to the top while facing an angry Gorilla who’s launching barrels at you.
There are times when it is just too much. We live in a fallen world. Even the best of us are subject to pain and suffering. I can hear Roseann Rosannadanna, Gilda Radner’s fictional character from her sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” ending her monologues with the words, “It’s always something ....” Radner understood the nature of living amid the complications of human life.
Radner ultimately chose that phrase, “It’s always something,” as the title to her humorous, but painfully honest, memoir, which documents her struggle with cancer. The disease eventually took her life back in 1989 at the age of 43. The book, though, has become an encouragement to many. The truth is that when life becomes challenging, we don’t have to go it alone.
That’s when we need to go to God. God never promised that life would be easy. He promised that he would be with us. When we feel overwhelmed, we need to look to God. We read a derivative of the words, “Do not fear!” 365 times in the Bible. It is not a coincidence. It’s a reminder that God is with us every day, all year long. When trouble comes, God will stand with us.
In 2 Timothy 4, the apostle Paul shares that when everyone else disappeared, God stood with him and gave him strength so that he could share the Good News with others that were losing hope. If you have ever felt that God helped you through something, don’t hold it in. Share it. You could be giving your friends just the leverage they need to get through their trials.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
