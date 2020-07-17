I played soccer when I was in high school. I loved it. I played in the backfield. The goal was to stop our opponents from getting deep into our territory. Nothing got your adrenaline pumping like seeing the power forward coming your way with the ball. We would do everything we could to stop him from scoring.
I thought of that this week. I was looking out my kitchen window when I saw the squirrel on top of my birdfeeder. Since I hung the birdfeeder back in early June, I have been engaged in an ongoing battle with the squirrels. Every morning they try to sneak up and eat the birdseed shortly after I fill it.
As I’m cooking breakfast and washing the dishes each day, we play this little game. I become the goalkeeper. They try to score some food. Who needs major league sports when you can develop your own competition? I have to admit it’s been fun. Of course, they usually outlast me. They end up winning when I leave for church.
I’ve made it a game though. I’ve even come to feel I know the player’s names. There’s Sleepy, Sneaky, Bugsy (because of his big eyes), and Bigfoot. Each of them seem to have their own personality. I wonder what they think of me? They probably think I’m easy. I always give up. Then they can score at will.
It is like our battle with sin. The Scriptures tell us that we are in the competition of our life. Peter writes in 1 Peter 5:8 “Be sober minded and alert. Your enemy, the Devil, prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.”
There have been days, especially during the pandemic and the recent social upheaval, when I felt as if I was losing ground. Let’s be honest. It hasn’t been easy. It has been going on for months now. For me, it was giving in to the temptation of the chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream. That’s not good for a diabetic.
We all have our Achilles heel, that weak spot, that can lead to our defeat. The enemy knows what it is. Bishop T. D. Jakes says that even if we have given up our bad habits and started living our new life in Christ, the devil knows where our weaknesses lie. So he says “Stand strong in the Lord.”
We weren’t meant to face our trials alone. God promised that he would be with us. All we need to do is call on his name. Are you struggling today? Then call on God to take the field on your behalf. Every team needs a sweeper in the backfield and nothing gets by God. Then hold on and get ready to claim the victory in Jesus.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
