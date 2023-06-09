Doris loved the Lord. She was 90 years old and was raised in the faith. She was one of the saints in the church and one of our most faithful members. The name of Jesus was always on her lips. Her Bible was well worn and she could quote the scriptures. She was a truth teller as well. I can’t tell you how many times she’d pinch my cheek and tell me she was worried because I was putting on a little weight.
One day we were talking about some of the things that had happened in her life. She looked at me and said, “When I get to heaven I’m going to sit down with Jesus and ask him some questions. “Why do some people have to suffer so much? Why am I still here when so many people die much too soon?” Then she’d smiled and said, “But then again, when I’m sitting at his feet it will probably all make sense to me.”
I thought about Doris the other day. I was trimming the bushes in my yard. They were overgrown. I hadn’t done anything to them in a couple of years and they were beginning to take over the side yard. I needed to clear space for a new fence that we were having installed. So I just started hacking away. Limbs and branches were everywhere. I felt a bit like Pigpen in the Peanuts cartoon. I was covered in dirt and leaves.
My neighbor saw what I was doing. He came over to say hello. “How are you doing?” he asked. I must have looked frazzled. “Your yard looks so nice and your bushes come in so perfectly. What’s your secret?” I asked. “Pruning,” he said. “You’ve got to prune the bushes every year so they can grow to their full potential. I’d never thought about that. When I trimmed my bushes, I did it haphazardly to clear space.
I never thought about the needs of the greenery. As I began to notice the landscaping in other people’s yards, I realized that the trees and bushes that were properly pruned were flourishing and appeared as if they had been sculpted like pieces of art. My neighbor was right. Pruning makes a difference. I thought about Doris’ comments again. One of her questions stood out. “Why do some people suffer so much?”
It is so easy to look at the tragic moments in our lives and blame God. After all, God is supposed to be in control. So why did God allow these things to happen? On one level, I will admit that going through many of the trials in my life have actually made me stronger and more resilient. So at times I believe God uses the bad things that come our way, redeems them and uses them as a way of pruning us.
The apostle Paul doubles down on this idea in Romans 5. He says, “we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame.” It sounds a lot like pruning. The trials make us stronger and more compassionate as well so we can be used by God.
That doesn’t explain why all bad things happen though. As humans, we want answers to these probing questions. Back in 1981 Rabbi Harold Kushner wrote the book, Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People? When his three-year-old son was diagnosed with a degenerative disease, he was faced with one of life’s most difficult questions: “Why, God?” What had he or his son done to deserve this?
Rabbi Kushner concludes in the book that it is the price of living in this chaotic, fallen world. He warns us not to blame God. Instead, he encourages us to look to God, and the people God sends our way, to find comfort. We are not alone. God has not abandoned us. He sits with us in these painful moments and wraps his arms around us and whispers “I love you.”
Life can be hard but walking hand in hand with our Lord makes it less so. So don’t wait until you get to heaven to sit at his feet. Do it now and life will get a little easier.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.