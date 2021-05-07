TUCKER CALLAHAN, Stonington boys tennis, Freshman: Callahan picked up three more wins to remain unbeaten. Callahan won all three No. 1 singles matches in straight sets and lost just four games in six sets. Callahan is 6-0 for the season.

GREG HOPKINS, Westerly golf, Junior: Hopkins posted the low score for the Bulldogs with a 52 in a loss against South Kingstown to open the season.

GRACE ARMSTRONG, Wheeler girls lacrosse, Senior: Armstrong scored 19 goals in two Wheeler victories. She had 11 goals and four assists in an overtime win against St. Bernard. She posted eight goals and two assists in a victory over New London. Armstrong has 32 goals this season.

