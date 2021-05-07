The 4-mile ride up the mountain was filled with twists and turns. On one side of the road there was a cliff. My daughter, Sarah, was driving. The drop was on her side so it didn’t bother me. I couldn’t see over the edge. Of course, if either side of the car went over, we’d both be in trouble. The whole car would be making the rapid descent downward.
I took a bit of comfort in the fact that the ridge was covered with trees. As I briefly contemplated what the drop would be like, I had that image of the jeep in Jurassic Park in mind. You know the one. The vehicle Dr. Grant and the two children, Lex and Tim, were in when it was pushed over the embankment by the Tyrannosaurus Rex. The tree broke its fall ... sort of. Until it came crashing down.
I chuckled to myself as I pictured the descent being slowed down by the tree trunks. Of course, that was a movie and this was real life. In the end it wouldn’t be pretty. I decided that I’ve seen too many movies and this line of thinking wasn’t very helpful. So I focused my attention on just getting to the top, slow and steady all the way. When else would I be able to see the mountains of Washington State?
Any distress that I may have felt on the way up was well worth it. The view of the Olympic mountain range was breathtaking. It was a clear, sunny day. The best part, though, was meeting an older gentleman from the area who was enjoying the panoramic vista when we got there. He greeted us with a smile. He knew all about the mountains and had hiked many of them. He named each peak for us.
He said this particular hike was 2½ miles long and brought you up over 2,600 feet. He noted the trails were well-kept and easy to walk. After he left us, we marveled that a man in his late 70s could make such a walk. He was an inspiration. My daughter said she was going to try it someday. I don’t think I could make it. I’m not much of a hiker. But seeing him do it at his age made me want to try.
You know, that’s how it is with Jesus too. He is the inspiration to live a more godly life. Just read through the Gospels. See how Jesus lived. Witness the way he treated people. Look at the approach he had when sharing the truth about God. Seeing this, I want to be more like him. Jesus inspires us to be better than we are. He makes us want to reach for the heights we never thought we could.
Zach Williams’ song “Less Like Me” sums it up perfectly. The chorus goes like this:
“Lord, help me be a little more like mercy, a little more like grace. A little more like kindness, goodness, love and faith. A little more like patience, a little more like peace. Little more like Jesus, a little less like me.”
The pinnacle of the Christian life comes when we reflect the love of God so that people see Jesus in us.
Are you ready to take a walk? Are you ready to scale the mountain of faithfulness. If you are, then go ahead and take that first step. It may seem challenging to start. Before long you will be taking it all in stride and you will be blessed. God wants you to experience this. For when you walk with Jesus, you see things from God’s vantage point, and the view from above is amazing.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.