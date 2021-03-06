A sense of joy came over me when I saw it laying on the ground. It was in the middle of an empty parking lot. I really didn’t think I’d find it. When I got home the night before, I realized that one of my gloves had fallen out of my pocket. It was a special one with the Pittsburgh Steelers logo emblazoned on it. I was too tired and it was too late to go back and look for it.
The next day was Sunday. That’s my busy day. With a few added commitments in the afternoon, I couldn’t even begin to go searching for it until the sun went down. I almost gave up on the idea of finding it, but there I was at 6:30 p.m. I had retraced my route. I’d been to two stores already. The Crystal Mall parking lot in Waterford was empty but it was my last hope.
As I drove down the lane, I saw something on the ground. I stooped to pick it up. It was a glove but it wasn’t mine. I guess I wasn’t the only one who had lost one over the weekend. It’s funny how we take things for granted until they are gone. Losing things is a pretty common experience for many of us. Just check out the Lost & Found bin at school or work.
On a second go-around, I saw another nondescript item on the pavement. I reached down. The wet, soggy fabric of the glove revealed the iconic Steelers logo. It was at that moment that my mind jumped to the story of the lost coin in the Bible. In Luke 15, Jesus tells three stories about finding something that was lost; a lost sheep, a lost coin and a lost son.
Jesus says, “Suppose a woman has ten silver coins and loses one. Doesn’t she light a lamp, sweep the house and search carefully until she finds it? And when she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.” I didn’t jump up and down and call all my friends, but I can tell you I was relieved and very happy.
In this and the other parables, Jesus makes the point of telling us how much God loves us. We are far more valuable than anything we could ever lose. God is like the shepherd who leaves the 99 behind to find the one who was lost. God is like the woman who turned her house upside down to find that precious coin. He will never stop until we are safe in his arms.
Jesus takes it a step further in the well-known parable of the prodigal son. He notes that when the son was a long way away, the father ran to him, hugged him, kissed him and said, “Let’s have a feast and celebrate. For this son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found” This tells us that you and I matter to God. We are always on his mind.
In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, where isolation and fear have been constant companions for many, God wants us to know that he hasn’t forgotten us. We may feel lost but he is turning the world upside down to find us and bring us home. God’s love fits like a glove. That’s the message of this season. That’s why Jesus came for you and me.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
