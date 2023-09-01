On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September a national holiday. It was the first time that Labor Day was recognized on the national level. The current parades, picnics and parties are very similar to the festivities outlined by the first proposal for a holiday.
It was suggested that Labor Day should be observed with a street parade to exhibit “the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations” of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families, according to the Labor Department.
It was a tribute to the working people of this country. Today we continue to celebrate those individuals who make a difference by what they do every day. On a personal level, we all have people who have blessed us by sharing their gifts, talents and abilities with us. The work they do makes them our “go to” guys and gals.
They are there when we have a problem that we can’t solve on our own. They help us work it out. For example, when I wanted to publish my first book back in 1997 I turned to my friend, Matthew. Although most days I feel like I am pretty self-reliant, I am not too proud to admit that there are areas where I just don’t know what I am doing.
Matthew had put together several projects like mine. When I called him, he sat down and walked through the whole process with me. By the end of the year I had published “The Church Newsletter Handbook.” I couldn’t have done it without him. It was a labor of love accomplished with help from a friend.
I am not ashamed to admit that I have often had to rely on my friends for help. They have knowledge and understanding in things that I don’t. For instance, I love my car, but when I have problems with it, I call Ray. He will tell me why the car is running rough. Then he will point me to a reliable mechanic to solve my problem.
Over the years, I have looked for advice from many friends who had the expertise to help me navigate through life’s challenges. I’ve called Fritz for legal questions, Paul for real estate matters, George for home repair, Lori for medical questions and Pastor Josh for vocational issues. It is great to have people you can turn to in a time of need.
Yet, sometimes the need goes much deeper and is much more complicated than our friends can meet. The Good News is that we have an expert who can meet those needs. God wrote life’s instruction manual, a book we call the Bible. Throughout the Psalms David tells us that God is quick to rescue those who call on him.
We read in Jeremiah 32:27 “I am the Lord, the God of all mankind. Is anything too hard for Me?” Think about what God is saying here. He is God of all creation. There is nothing in our lives that is beyond his ability to fix. So call on God the next time you are in trouble, feeling lost, discouraged or unable to do it on your own.
There is no problem too big for God. He is an expert on getting people like you and me back on track and moving forward again. Happy Labor Day. God bless. See you in church!
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
