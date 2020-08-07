I remember thinking, “I never want to see one of these waiting rooms again. I was sitting right outside the ICU at Yale-New Haven Hospital almost 30 years ago. Those waiting rooms are places where helplessness and frustration reign. In that room, you are confronted with the fact that sometimes, there is nothing you can do but wait on God.
I’ve spent many hours in places like that over the years. I am the pastor. That’s my job. On that particular day, a friend’s husband had been rushed to the hospital. His throat had closed up. He couldn’t breathe. The doctors and nurses worked diligently on him. In the end, he was put on a ventilator.
For the next three days his family sat and waited to see if he would recover. I visited regularly. I prayed. I felt so useless. I wished I could have commanded him to get up and walk like Jesus did in the Scriptures. Yet, he remained immobile. Every day I would come back and repeat my prayer for his healing. I’d ask God to comfort his family.
I can’t tell you why things like this happen. It’s easy to look up and blame God. God is supposed to be in control. Why would a good God let something like this happen? Doesn’t God love us and care for us? Rabbi Harold Kushner asked these questions in his famous book, “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” back in 1981.
Kushner asked,”If God is good, then why do these bad things happen?” He concludes that God limits himself in order to give us freedom. This opens the door for us to fall prey to the consequences of other people’s actions. In other words, God gives up his power so we can experience life more fully. But it comes with inherent risks of pain and loss.
The good news is that God hasn’t left us to face these trials alone. For the Christian, we find our hope in the incarnation. In Christ, God promised he would be with us in our time of deepest need. God is there with those who mourn. God is there with those who are losing hope. God is there for those who are suffering and in pain.
I’ve learned, since that day long ago, that it is often while sitting in that waiting room outside the ICU that God is found and prayers are heard. It is in our darkest night that he comes and sits with us to watch and wait. He brings comfort in the company of friends. He’s told us time and again, “Do not fear. I will be with you.” As I look back, I can see it clearly now. God was there all along. I just didn’t see him.
We are living through difficult days. It is easy to lose hope and wonder where God is. Let me tell you that you will find God when a helping hand is given, a comforting word is shared, a prayer is offered, and love is made real. You simply need to open your eyes and look around. When you do, you will find him. For God is always in the room.
I don’t know what you are going through right now. My prayer is that He brings light into your darkness and hope into your tomorrow.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
