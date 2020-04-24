During the last few weeks I have been looking for inspiration to help me preach and teach during these unprecedented times. Social media has helped. I’ve also gone back to some of the books and magazines I have collected over the years. I have found some interesting comments along the way.
For example, writer Anne Lamott said something that really struck me. She said, “Jesus doesn’t have a magic wand. In times of trouble he sits with us and walks with us. This is grace.” I like that. Lamott has often been criticized for her liberal views, but I think she has something that’s right on the mark here.
In times of stress, we often feel alone. We pray. We ask God to remove the problem. When things don’t change, we begin to think that either God doesn’t care, or that he can’t do anything about it. We buy into the societal idea that if God had any real authority, he’d just wave the magic wand and make all our problems go away.
Maybe this is what prompted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to say, “The number of deaths is down because we brought the number down. God did not do that. Faith did not do that. We did it.” He could only say that if he believed that the only way God acts is through miraculous, almost magical, means.
In response to the governor’s comments, Bishop Robert Barron suggests that God often works in conjunction with human actions. He points to King David, who saw God working in the midst of every situation. Just read through the Psalms. David always gave God the credit for every victory.
Bishop Barron lifts up the prophet Isaiah as well. The Prophet gives God credit for all the good things that he saw happening. He says, “O Lord, it is you who have accomplished all that we have done” (Isaiah 26:12). These illustrations suggest that God stands alongside of us and works hand-in-hand with us as we work through the problems we face.
That’s what Lamott was getting at. Jesus isn’t like a genie in a bottle. He joins us in the battle. Jesus doesn’t leave us to fend for ourselves when the crisis comes. He whispers encouragement in our ear. He suggests a course of action. He points us toward a way out. He is exactly who the prophets said he was when they announced his birth. He is Emmanuel, which means “God with us.”
God is at our side. Whether we are working in the hospitals or the grocery stores, driving the tractor-trailers or serving up curbside meals, God is right there. He is working in the pharmaceutical labs and government offices, from one end of the planet to the other. God is sitting on the couch beside us and looking over our shoulders with our teachers and students.
I have no doubt, that when all is said and done, and life returns to the new normal, we will have arrived there with God at our side. He will get all the glory from me, and I hope, from you too.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
