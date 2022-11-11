The room was starting to fill as I took my seat. I looked around and felt a little self conscious sitting in the front row. Greg, the event organizer, told me that I needed to be near the front to deliver the blessing for the event. Little did I know when I accepted his invitation that I’d be sitting next to the keynote speaker. To be honest with you, I prefer sitting in the back at conferences like this.
Greg told me that I was free to leave any time. I could stay and listen to the speaker or head out and get on with my day. I suspect a lot of people in church like to sit near the back so they can make that quick exit if the preacher is missing the mark on Sunday. LOL. A few minutes later a young man was escorted into the hall. He sat down next to me and said, “Hello. I’m Brendan.”
I recognized his name from the program. He was the featured speaker. He was there through the courtesy of Hartford Healthcare, one of the major sponsors of the event. I figured he was going to talk about what they do. We exchanged pleasantries as he settled into his seat. When he learned that I was a Pastor, his face lit up. We talked for a few minutes more and then he thanked me. He said, “People who have a calling like you do, affect people in ways you will never know. Take it from me. I know.”
Before he could elaborate on that comment, he was invited to the stage. He said, “My name’s Brendan McDonough. I want to share my story with you.” Time stood still as the next hour passed. He kept the audience of EMTs and Firefighters spellbound as he shared his tale. You see, he was the lone survivor of the Yarnell Hill wildfire back in June 2013. Nineteen men died that day. He walked away.
Brendan talked about his dream of becoming a firefighter, the challenges he faced, and the crisis of character that he battled. His life changed when he finally met and became a member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite team of firefighters based in Arizona. He gained a new family and life was looking good. Then everything changed on that fateful day.
They were called to Yarnell Hill to battle a fire. The team deployed and everything was going according to plan. He was the lookout. His job was to be the advance scout and report on the conditions on the mountain. Then a freak event of nature occurred. The wind shifted. The fire changed direction, and stormed back on them with a vengeance. They were trapped. In a flash, they were gone.
Brendan said all the training, all the work he had put in, never prepared him for the emotional tsunami the event would produce in his life. He stumbled through life for a while. Then he met a good counselor. In the months that followed he found solid footing again. His faith was renewed as he returned to church. He became a new man.
He was speaking to many grizzled veterans that morning. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. The testimony he gave resonated with the first responders. Many of them could relate on some level. It struck me again that morning, that we all have a story to share. God puts us in places where we can use the story to bring hope to others. Branden certainly did that. We can do it too.
God is especially good at picking up the broken pieces of life and making something new. Theologian Henri Nouwen coined the phrase, “the Wounded Healer,” to suggest that God use people like you and me to bring hope to others. Too often we bury our stories. Yet, these stories of hope and resilience show the amazing power of God to bring new life out of our brokenness.
The message God reaffirmed in me that day is that we need to share our stories. Give glory to God and watch how he uses your experiences of his grace and mercy to mend broken hearts. You never know how a simple exchange can bring hope and new life to a hurting soul. For God can turn broken pieces into masterpieces and things of beauty. Don’t believe me? Just ask Brendan.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.