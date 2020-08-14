It was a sight you didn’t see every day. I was sitting in the bank parking lot when the truck pulled up. It was a late-model chevy. The thing that made it stick out was that the back quarter panel was riddled with bullet holes. The little boy in me immediately called up images from a Bonnie and Clyde-type gun battle.
I watched the driver with interest as he got out and headed to the door. A few minutes later he returned without incident. Nothing nefarious happened that day. No bank robbery. No added excitement. The driver simply got in and drove away. As he passed me, I couldn’t help but think that his old, rust-covered truck had seen better days.
The truck was obviously a reclamation project. It made me think of my 1977 AMC Gremlin. I was on top of the world the day I bought the car. I was in college and living my dream. Two-and-a-half years later, that car went up in flames. The Gremlin was the victim of a carburetor leak that led to an engine fire on Thanksgiving Day.
The car became a symbol of everything happening in my life at the time. I was out of school, deep in debt and emotionally crippled. The car sat in the field, all but buried behind our house, gathering rust and seemingly lost forever. No one would have believed that it would ever become a reclamation project and be on the road again.
I’ll never forget a dream I had at that time. I was feeling that my life was over. I had nowhere to go. My hopes had gone up in flames. In that dream God spoke to me. He told me that he had not given up on me. If I trusted him, he would lift me up with resurrection power and give me a fresh start. I would begin again.
Sure enough, in the spring of 1983 I was back on track. With God’s help, I had finished college, was in seminary, and had received a call to serve as the pastor of a small church. With help from my earthly father, the Gremlin was resurrected too. The hood was scarred from the fire, but it ran like new and carried me into ministry.
That car wasn’t pretty but it served as a reminder of God’s redemptive love. God can pick us up from the scrap heap and give us a new lease on life. There is nothing, no one, that is beyond his ability to restore and give a second chance. The Apostle Paul declares that nothing can separate us from the love of God! I believe it.
The Bible is full of stories about God reclaiming lost lives and using them to carry his love into the world. God doesn’t look for perfect people to tell his story. He looks for people like you and me. We have our hurts, bruises and scars. He reclaims us, cleans us up and sends us out as a reminder of the resurrection power of God.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.