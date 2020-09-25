It was 5:04 a.m when my pager went off. I sprung out of bad, grabbed my clothes, and was out the door. A few minutes later I was in the back of the ladder truck. We were heading down to check out the alarm. You never know what you are going to find. It could be burnt food, a faulty smoke detector or a building engulfed in flames.
There is a display of patches on the wall in the meeting room at the Watch Hill Fire Department. They are from fire departments from across the country. There is one that caught my eye today. It’s the company patch for Providence’s Engine 1. It simply says, “Always Ready.” That’s a great motto!
It describes our community’s first responders. They are always ready to stand in the gap between us and danger. To do that, they need to be prepared. That’s why training is important. I used to think you could just pick up a hose and point it at the fire. Do that and you are likely to end up on your bottom. I know from personal experience.
To be effective, you have to practice. It takes time but the more you do it, the more it becomes a part of you. We saw that as police officers raced in to face an active shooter at Westerly’s Babcock Village last December. No one can be completely prepared to face a situation like that. Yet, all the officers’ training came into play. They rapidly secured the area and brought the situation to a quick resolution.
We are fortunate to have these men and women serving in our communities. As a chaplain, I’ve had the privilege of watching these heroes in action. My admiration for them has only grown as I’ve learned what it takes to become a firefighter, EMS or a police officer. They embody the meaning of dedicated service.
I think what I’ve appreciated the most, as a chaplain, is the fact that the more experienced members of the departments have gone out of their way to encourage me and the other newcomers. They understand the fact that everyone has a role to play. If we all do our part, we are more likely to have a good outcome.
For the last four years, the Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association has set aside this upcoming weekend to show our appreciation for our first responders. We have hosted a celebration at Christ Church. This year it isn’t possible because of the pandemic. But we can still honor our first responders. We all have a role to play.
Take the opportunity to thank them when you see them in the community. Let them know you care. Send a “thank you” note to the station. It means a lot. Most of all, when you hear a siren, stop and pray for both the first responder and whoever is on the other end of that call. Pray that they will know that God is with them and all will be well.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
