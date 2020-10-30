I’ve heard it said that God answers prayers in one of three ways. God says “Yes,” and you receive what you ask for. God says “No,” and you have to accept it and move on. Or God says “Not Yet,” and you learn to be patient and wait. I thought I had all the bases covered until I bumped into a neighbor last week. Let me back up. She was in the church office a few weeks ago. Her husband is not well. He’s been battling a number of ailments, including dementia.
She told me that he was being enrolled in Hospice and that day he was heading to a long-term care facility from the hospital. The facility told her she could not visit him for nearly two weeks because of the COVID-19 restrictions. She was understandably distraught with the thought that she might not get to see him again. After hearing her story, I did what I do. I prayed with her. In doing so I asked God to open a door for her to be able to visit her husband.
Getting back to last week, I saw her in the parking lot and she said, “Wow! You really know how to pray!” I was puzzled. Then she went on to tell me about the door God opened. It seemed that her husband had a medical need that the facility couldn’t fulfill. They invited the family to come in and give the 24-hour special care that was needed. Thus, she got to get in and see her husband every day.
Somewhere along the way we started thinking that prayer was a simple yes-and-no proposition. Situations like this show us something else. I think God always wants to answer our prayers. He wants what is best for us. One author expounded on the earlier proposition of God’s three answers by suggesting that when God says “Yes,” he simply gives you what you want. When God says “No,” he actually wants to give you something better.
Too often we fail to see the answer to our prayers because it doesn’t look the way we expected when it comes to us. I will never forget the time I prayed for a piano player for our Wednesday night services. We had just started meeting regularly. We were singing the hymns a capella. We made that prayer request week after week for months. One week a new man showed up. He heard our prayer and offered to accompany us with his bongo drum. I laughed.
So did God. The man’s offer sparked one of our regulars to say, “Hey, I can play my guitar with him.” That marked the start of our praise band at church. I chuckle every time I think of that. My neighbor brought it home again this week. God always answers prayer. He often does in unpredictable ways that are far better than we can imagine. It only makes sense. God knows what we need. That’s why he doesn’t always give us what we want.
Do you remember Garth Brooks’ song, “Unanswered Prayer?” The chorus reminds us to “Remember when you’re talkin’ to the man upstairs. That just because he doesn’t answer, doesn’t mean he doesn’t care. ’Cause some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers.” Brooks suggests that God cares deeply enough to do what is best for us, even if we don’t understand at the time. Does that mean we shouldn’t pray? Just the opposite.
The Apostle Paul says to “Pray without Ceasing.” Prayer is simply a conversation with God. It is opening your heart to him and sharing what matters most. Time spent with God changes us. It helps us see the big picture. It reminds us we aren’t alone. It affirms that we are loved. I almost cried when my neighbor shared her story this week. God had given her what she and the family needed most. It happens all the time.
So don’t give up. Keep praying. God hears you. Don’t be surprised if your answer comes in an unexpected way. It’s God’s way to let you know he’s listening and he cares.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
