I came around the corner. That’s when I saw it. It was like a beacon sending out a message of hope. The Bat Signal was shining brightly. It brought me right back to my childhood. I collected a number of comic books as I was growing up. They featured an array of heroes who always arrived in the nick of time. They fought injustice and battled the evil forces.
“We need that now, more than ever,” I thought. “We need someone, a Batman, a Wonder Woman, or a Spiderman, to come in and save us. The world is battling a pandemic, as well as all kinds of social injustices. People are disheartened and feeling overwhelmed. Sadly, our political leaders have few answers. Yes. Let’s send out the Bat Signal.
“Before Superman, Batman and Spiderman, there were super patriarchs and matriarchs of the Bible,” writes Rabbi Simcha Weinstein in his book “Up, Up, and Oy Vey!” “There were heroic figures named Moses, Aaron, David ... and those Jewish wonder women, Ruth and Esther.” Weinstein says these hope-filled stories were told year after year by the Jewish people.
Weinstein notes that many of the early comic book writers came out of this tradition. As Eastern European Jewish immigrants poured into New York’s lower east side, they confronted a world where the shadow of persecution was descending upon them. They sensed that their world needed heroes, and so they created them with pen and ink.
Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Bob Kane, Bill Finger, Jack Kirby, Max Gaines and Stanley Liebner (Stan Lee) all began their creative work in the 1930s and ’40s. It was a time when the world was preparing for war. They created characters who were dedicated to protecting the innocent and conquering evil. These heroes often inspired others to act.
So where will we find the heroes today? Don’t look to Washington, D.C., or the state Capitols. You will most likely find them at the local grocery store helping an elderly lady to her car with the groceries. You might find them in a classroom as they listen to a child’s concerns. Or look to the accident site where you see an EMT comforting a patient.
Heroes don’t always wear capes. Sometimes they wear a nurse’s uniform or a badge. The thing about heroes is that they always show up just when you need them. We take them for granted because they come in and out of our lives so quickly. Yet, we feel the impact they’ve made because we feel blessed after they have left. Our world was made better.
Anyone can be a hero. All you need to do is care. Then act. Let your faith lead you. You’ll never know how much a person needed that smile, or hug, or deep talk. You’ll never know how much those kinds words or the note of encouragement meant, but they will. The world is looking for heroes.
So put on your cape ... or whatever you normally wear. God is calling you and me to reach out to someone who is hurting and losing hope. The signal is clear. You are needed today. Go out and share God’s love and be someone’s hero.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
