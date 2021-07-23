I got in the car and headed off to church. When I got to the stop sign at the end of our street, I glanced at the instrument panel. That’s when I noticed the number 53.5 on the miles per gallon gauge. I drive a Toyota Prius. So the number didn’t come as a total surprise. It’s just that I hadn’t seen a number like that in years.
Over the last few years I have averaged about 36 miles per gallon on a tank of gas. My wife says it’s because I’m a poor driver. My friend, Ray, says it’s because I drive like I’m riding a bucking bronco. I tell them that it’s because I drive short distances, mostly back and forth between the church and home. Who knows who is right?
Maybe my daughter knows the truth? Sarah took the car to visit a friend of hers up near Boston. She filled the gas tank and reset the mileage gauge. Then she took the highway, set the cruise control, and the car did the rest. She simply drove and didn’t push it beyond its limits. She let the car do its thing.
To be honest with you, I do push the car. I stopped thinking about trying to get better mileage a long time ago. When I first got the car I handled it differently. I was more conscious of the gas economy. I’d watch the gauges and try to keep them in the green zone. It was like a contest. I wanted to see if I could keep the mileage up.
Most of us drive differently when we get a new vehicle. We are much more intentional about how we handle the car. We give more thought to where we park, how we go through intersections, and who we let get behind the wheel. We give everything we do the full attention it deserves and don’t take anything for granted.
The same is true of our spiritual life. When we first come to faith, a lot of us are so zealous that we can’t get enough of God. We jump into Bible Study. We are constantly looking for ways to get involved at church. We want to share our testimony. We volunteer to help in Sunday School, on mission projects, and serve any way we can.
We see God everywhere. We take every opportunity to tell our friends about Him. It is exciting. But I’ve noticed that over time many of us begin to take our faith for granted. The things that seemed so important get moved to the back burner. We slack off a bit on attending studies and events. We pick and choose when we will let our faith shine through.
The truth is that my car was made to perform at a higher level and so are we. God calls us to live life to its fullest, taking every opportunity to witness His grace and glory. When we do less, we are not living up to our optimal level. We are getting less mileage out of our relationship than we were intended.
So let God fill up your tank. Spend a little time with him and then see how much better mileage you can get in life.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
