Anna went for a haircut today. She was not a happy camper. She hates riding in the car. From the time we brought her home as a puppy, she got car sick. So she’d dig in her heels and fight us all the way if she sensed we were moving toward the car. It got worse as she got older.
She would fuss and eventually go limp when we tried to put her in the back seat. It wasn’t a big deal when she was a puppy. It’s definitely harder now with an 80-pound adult dog. So we don’t take many rides. We only go to the vet or the kennel. Anna is no dummy. This has only made her aversion to car rides greater.
So today Anna surprised me. When I picked her up at the groomer’s, she seemed like a new person. Ummm, I mean dog. She was frisky and wanted to play. Tonight, the difference was even more pronounced. She wanted to play and was acting years younger. It is hard to believe that just dropping a few pounds of fur can make such a difference.
As I sat there looking at Anna, it struck me that when we are carrying heavy burdens around with us, we can feel the same way. Worries, fear and concerns can drag us down. Anxiety and guilt can leave us feeling listless and worn out. We need to take the clippers to these things that weigh us down.
When you add everything going on in the world around us today, from the long-term effects of the pandemic, to our sensitivities to the racial tensions, to loneliness from the social isolation, to worries over our economic future, to the everyday stuff that is buried beneath it all, we can feel overwhelmed.
God invites us to come to him in prayer and to give the excess baggage we are carrying to him. Jesus says in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me all you who are weary and heavy burdened and I will give you rest ....” David says in Psalm 55:22, “Cast your burdens on the Lord and he will sustain you ....”
It brings to mind the words of an old hymn, which says; “Spend a little time with Jesus in prayer. He alone can lift your heavy load of care. Tell him all about the things that try you. Every little need he will supply you. Spend a little time with Jesus in prayer.”
So give your worries to Jesus. You just might find a new spring in your step and want to go for a joy-ride with God afterward.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
