When my administrative assistant, Dorothy, brought in the Keurig coffee maker, I was delighted. There would be no more running out to Dunkin’ or Cumberland Farms for my mid-morning coffee break. I had everything I needed right here in the office. She even brought in some K-cups to go with it. I know. I’m spoiled. Or maybe I should say, “Blessed!”
Each morning now I come in, fill my coffee cup, and get to work. Some days I have two cups of coffee. I even picked up some BelVita breakfast biscuits to go along with my morning cup of java. It’s like I have my own little coffee shop. The only thing missing is the server, but I can handle that and I don’t have to worry about the tip.
This morning I was thinking about the word “java” and wondering what it had to do with coffee. I looked it up and found out that Java is the name of an island in Indonesia. Located at the equator, its geography and fertile land creates an ideal climate for growing coffee. From 1699 until the present, this region has produced and spread coffee throughout the world.
The name Java can mean either distant or home. How appropriate is that? Coffee comes from a distant land but it makes you feel right at home. Believe me, there is nothing like a hot cup of coffee on a wintry day to warm you inside and out. At this time of year, where snow is predicted nearly every week, I am ready for whatever comes along.
I have to admit that the last few months I started taking my Keurig for granted. For example, it struck me that the coffeemaker at church uses less water than the one at home. Why? Was the water container bigger? It was a mystery. Then Dorothy mentioned she forgot to fill up the water in the coffee maker one morning. I had to laugh. Mystery solved.
It’s funny how our mind works. I remember reading that our brain is wired to make sense of things. If there is a gap, we fill in the blanks. We don’t like mysteries, so we solve them, and come up with answers that fit. That’s why two people can look at the same situation and come to different conclusions. They draw on their biases and complete the picture.
Maybe that’s why we overlook the little blessings that God sends our way every day. We take them for granted because they simply become part of the landscape of our lives. We look right past them, like I did with Dorothy filling the water in my Keurig. We miss them because we start to expect them and don’t stop to think about who is responsible for them.
The Bible tells us that all good gifts come from God. At Christmas, we celebrate the greatest gift of all. It is the gift of Emmanuel, God with us. In that tiny babe we see the face of God and behold the promise of eternity. The angels, the shepherds, and the wise men are still there to remind us not to take the gift for granted. It’s no mystery for it comes wrapped in love directly from the heart of God.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
