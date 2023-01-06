It wasn’t the first time it happened. It wasn’t because I wasn’t being observant. I did my due diligence. I looked high and low. I went branch by branch, from right to left, from top to bottom. After I’d checked, I double checked to make sure I hadn’t missed any of the ornaments. Then I carried the tree outside. That’s when I noticed them. It is almost as if they were playing hide and seek with me.
The truth is that this happens every year. No matter how carefully I check the tree, there always seems to be an ornament or two that end up hanging on until I get it outside. There were two ornaments left hanging on the tree this year. One was a Santa dressed as a fireman that I received as a gift a couple of years ago. The other was a red sled that one of the kids made in Sunday School back in 1996.
Once the tree was laying on the front lawn they both stood out as if they were saying, “Here I am! Don’t leave me behind.” It would have been understandable if the ornaments were blase and unremarkable. Yet, they both stood out in color and significance. Once you noticed them it was hard to imagine they could have been missed. Then again, we often overlook the things in life that matter most.
Mother Teresa was quoted as saying, “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family!” Her point was if you simply notice those around you and love them, the world will become a better place. Too often we look right past the people in our lives. We go looking for happiness and walk right by the very thing that can bring us the most joy in life. It is almost as if they become invisible to us as we go about our business.
The same is true when it comes to God. We often fail to see him standing right in front of us as we head off in search of the abundant life he promised us in John 10:10. He is the way to happiness, and yet we take all the blessings for granted. Like the lepers who were healed in Luke 17:11, we rarely stop to thank him. We tend to forget that he is the source of all good things in our lives.
That is why I started writing this column back in 1998. I hoped that my weekly musings would remind people that God doesn’t sit in the pews of our churches while we go out and enjoy life in between Sunday services. God is active and engaged in the world around us. He is always moving, always present, and even if we don’t see him, the Bible tells us that he is with us. Sometimes you just have to look a little harder.
God is like those ornaments in the Christmas tree. They were always there. I just wasn’t seeing them. The fact that I didn’t see them didn’t mean that they weren’t there. It simply meant that I wasn’t looking in the right place. Do you remember the story of Elijah? He was looking for God in the wind, or the fire or the earthquake but did not see him. It was in the still small voice, an unexpected place, that he found God.
As we enter the new year I want to encourage you to slow down. Make it a point to look for God as you walk through each day. Pause every so often and reflect on the things you have experienced. God can be found in the smile of a child or the warm embrace of a friend. God can come to you in the kindness of a stranger or in a serendipitous moment. This much is true: You may not see God if you don’t take the time to look for him.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.