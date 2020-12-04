I like the predictable. I like to know the end of the story. Yet, that doesn’t mean the journey will be any easier. I was up until 1 a.m. last night watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel. I knew what was going to happen. I was ready for bed but I couldn’t stop watching. It was like a train wreck. I’d roll over and then something would catch my ear. I sat up and watched some more. I even turned off the television only to turn it back on a few minutes later.
After a tough day I was looking for a diversion. I know that I can always find it on the Hallmark channel. The Christmas movies all follow the same general plotline. Two people find themselves in an awkward position. They hit it off. There is a complication due to the job or a second love interest. Tension arises. The complication resolves. They kiss and live happily ever after. I have to confess. I cry almost every time. They make my heart glad.
I wish real life was like that. I would like to know how things were going to turn out. Unfortunately life is anything but predictable. There are no guarantees. We are not given any absolute certainties. We do the best we can. We pray and hope that hard work, determination and a little bit of good fortune will come our way. The idiom, “Hope for the best but prepare for the worst” is a working strategy many of us live by. That has certainly been true during the pandemic.
No one knows what the next few weeks will look like as we approach Christmas and Hanukkah. We have had rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. Our government is pulling back and adding all kinds of new restrictions. I wish I could say that this is that little complication we see in the movies and that everything will work itself out in the next 15 minutes. Unfortunately, we don’t know what the future holds for us.
Well, that’s not quite true. The season of Advent reminds us that God knows the future. We see it in the prophecies of Jeremiah, Isaiah, Micah and Hosea. We see it throughout the Hebrew Scriptures. They point to the coming of the Messiah, arising out of the lineage of David, born in the city of Bethlehem. They note that his mother will be unmarried and a bright star will mark his coming. Religious scholars have noted that over 400 scriptures foreshadow the coming of Christ.
Like with a Hallmark movie, there have been twists and turns throughout human history. One thing has remained true. God has shown himself to be in control. That’s good news in what appears to be an uncertain world. Lots of bad things happened. The Israelites came to a roadblock at the Red Sea. God made a way. The Israelites were taken captive and brought to Babylon. A Persian King sent them home to rebuild the city. Who would have guessed?
That tells me that although it may seem like things are out of control right now, we need to keep the faith and trust God. We need to keep moving forward, keep planning and working and hoping. We need to be like Mary and Joseph and head to our Bethlehem moment and trust God to keep his promises. He said he would never leave us or forsake us. Just when the world was ready to give up, God gave us our greatest gift. We celebrate him during this season.
Christmas is a magical time of year. Anything can happen. That’s why we love those Christmas movies. They point to a bigger reality. Good news can come to shepherds in the voices of the angels. It can come to us in unexpected ways as well. So don’t lose heart. God is writing our story. It isn’t finished yet. Let me tell you a secret. I know the ending. It is everything you can imagine and more. So hold on to hope. Life may not be predictable, but God is.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.