‘Who is that?” I am sure the question will come up down the road. I was enjoying the moment when I realized that I had just photobombed someone’s special day. Then it happened again. It was a beautiful sun-soaked afternoon as members of the 25th graduating class at the Rhode Island State Fire Academy prepared to receive their certificates in front of family and friends.
I was there in my role as a chaplain for the Rhode Island Association of Fire Chiefs. As the graduation ceremony was about to begin, the director pointed me to a seat in the front row. He said I’d have easy access to the podium from there to deliver the invocation and benediction. I chose a seat on the far end of the row thinking I’d be out of the way. As it turned out, the opposite was true.
For the first 30 minutes I had a front-row seat for the keynote address and the other featured speakers. It was great. Then everything changed. As if the earth had rotated on its axis, I found myself in the awkward position of sitting in the very spot where I’d be captured in every family photo taken that day. I couldn’t move. An aide stood directly behind my seat. The academy director stood in front of me.
As the diplomas were given out, the academy director, the local fire chief and the graduate stepped right in front of me for the presentation. Then they moved slightly to their right for the photo opportunities. When they made the shift, I found myself perfectly situated in the frame for all the photos taken to mark the occasion. There was no place to go. I just had to sit there and smile as each picture was taken.
The truth is that I’m making too much of it. Most people won’t even notice me when they see the photos. Their focus will be on the star of that day. When they see the picture, they will be able to relive that magical moment and celebrate all over again. I’ll be an afterthought, a minor blip on their radar screen. They might even crop me out of the photo. If they do that, no one will ever know I was there.
As I was pondering this, the thought hit me that people often do the same thing with God. Even though He is there for every special moment of our lives, we don’t notice Him. He is on the periphery of every picture. We get too focused on what’s happening and He is lost in all the hoopla. Instead of celebrating His presence and the joy He brings to the moment, we leave God out of the picture.
I am reminded of the story told in Luke 17. Jesus meets 10 lepers on the road and they beg him to have mercy on them. They are looking for Him to heal them. When Jesus does just that, they run off in glee. Yet Jesus notices that only one of them actually turns around to acknowledge and thank Him for what God had just done. The rest of them simply ignore the fact that He was even there. Are we guilty of that too?
I have been blessed. I’m sure you have too. In James 1:17 we read, “Every good and perfect gift is from heaven above, coming down from the Father.” It is a reminder that God is there in every joyful moment. We just need to stop and look for him. He could be right there and we could miss him because we are looking at something else. So pause as you go through the day and look around. You will see God.
The Bible tells us that God is always with us whether we realize it or not. So when you do see Him, make it a point to acknowledge His presence and give thanks. It will bless you and brighten your day.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
