My first real job was mowing lawns. I was 13 or 14 years old. I liked being outside. All you needed was a good lawnmower and a willingness to work hard. You also needed a client who was willing to pay for your services. I was lucky. I had Mrs. Kramer. Her lawn wasn’t exceptionally difficult to mow. It usually took less than an hour.
I could be in and out and still have time to enjoy the rest of the day. And boy, did she pay well! I could hardly believe it the first time she pulled out her wallet and gave me a $20 bill. Twenty dollars doesn’t seem like a lot of money today. You have to put it in perspective.
A year later, I took a job at Squire’s egg farm and got a whopping $1.50 an hour to pick eggs. At 16 years old, I started at Ben & Leo’s Market and was earning $2.04 an hour to stock shelves and bag groceries. So that summer I was getting over 10 times the going rate. I didn’t realize just how fortunate I was.
Nearly every week I’d visit Mrs. Kramer and mow her lawn. Then one week at the end of the summer, Mrs. Kramer was sick. Her husband was home when I came to mow the lawn. He told me to go ahead and he’d settle up with me at the end of the week. When I came back on Friday he handed me a crisp five-dollar bill and said, “Thank you. You did a great job.”
To say that I was a little upset was an understatement. I felt like I had been jipped. I was counting on the twenty dollars. It was going to pay for my trip to Riverside Park in Agawam, Mass. What could I say? All summer long I had accepted what I was given. Yet, in my heart, I knew that five dollars was a fair price for the job.
Life is all about perspective. These last 10 months have been hard for many of us. It is easy to feel like we’ve been cheated. We have had to give up so much. Now Christmas is here. It’s going to be different. There are no parties this year. We won’t be able to gather with family. Even our worship services will have a different feel to them without all the carols and candles.
I was struggling with this when I reached out to Rev. Joshua McClure, the retired pastor of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church, and a good friend, for advice. I asked him what he would do if he were still in the pulpit. He didn’t hesitate for a moment. He simply said, “Preach the Gospel Cal. Share the Good News. That is what Christmas is all about!”
So maybe instead of looking at what we are missing this holiday season, let’s focus on what we have been given. Christmas reminds us that God loved us so much that he gave us the perfect gift, in his son, Jesus. Every year it is a reminder that God has not forgotten us. Even in the midst of a pandemic, He still loves us and always will. So let’s unwrap and celebrate that gift this year.
The Rev. Cal Lord is pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly.
